Judge Stops Trump’s Sneaky Scheme to Strip Foreign Aid

Warren: "Did you tell the head of the CDC...that she had to resign?"



RFK: "No. She had to resign because I asked her 'Are you a trustworthy person?' and she said 'No.'"



Warren: "What?" pic.twitter.com/FlPrUKvjyG — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 4, 2025

On Thursday, Monarez published a piece in The Wall Street Journal accusing RFK Jr. of firing her for refusing to preapprove the recommendations of his handpicked advisory panel.

But even the White House has admitted she was fired over a difference in opinion. Last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Monarez was fired because her views were “not aligned with [President Trump’s] mission.” That same day, former CDC director and Monarez confidant Richard Besser told the media that Monarez was fired because she had refused to capitulate to Kennedy’s MAHA agenda.

“She said that there were two things she would never do in the job,” Besser said. “She said she was asked to do both of those, one in terms of firing her leadership, who are talented civil servants like herself, and the other was to rubber-stamp [vaccine] recommendations that flew in the face of science, and she was not going to do either of those things.”