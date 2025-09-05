Trump’s BLS Pick Posted Some Truly Disturbing Things on Social Media
E.J. Antoni’s now-deleted social media account was rife with hateful stuff.
President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics had a since-deleted social media account where he made lewd comments about Kamala Harris, bashed women and gay people, and spread far-right conspiracy theories. Gee, no wonder the president picked him!
E.J. Antoni, the MAGA rioter Trump tapped to replace Erika McEntarfer, ran an X account under different usernames and display names to air his right-wing grievances, CNN’s KFile reported Friday.
When the account was first created in 2015, the username was simply his full name: “ErwinJohnAntoni.” He later changed his display name to “Dr. Erwin J. Antoni III” around the time he received his Ph.D., in 2020.
After that, the user frequently identified himself as an economist, and other accounts also identified him as one too. The account posted the specific phrase “You called down the thunder, now reap the whirlwind” 20 times, which also appeared on Antoni’s professional account “RealEJAntoni.” The account had previously been linked to Antoni by Wired.
Using the account, Antoni reportedly published a number of gross attacks against female politicians and political figures. While the posts are grotesque, they generally aligned with positions the president has expressed.
In October 2018, Antoni referred to Christine Blasey Ford, who’d accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, as “Miss Piggy,” just one day after Trump mocked her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Antoni posted at least five times suggesting that former presidential candidate Kamala Harris had used sexual favors to advance her career. “You can’t run a race on your knees,” he wrote in December 2019, responding to a picture of a Harris campaign poster that had been defaced. Trump later shared similar comments about Harris during the 2024 presidential race.
Antoni accused former President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, and economist Paul Krugman of being pedophiles. He also took aim at members of the Squad, a group of female Democratic lawmakers, whom Trump has also repeatedly criticized, but the president’s barbs have tended to lean more racist than sexist.
Sexism was a common theme for Antoni, who wrote and shared a number of posts explaining just how much he hates women. “Feminism is that belief by which women are liberated from false slavery to men in order to become true slaves to corporations,” he wrote in February 2020. He’s dabbled in gay bashing, writing in March 2020, “There is only one sexual orientation—everything else is a disorientation,” and he wrote several posts targeting CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and former CNN anchor Don Lemon.
Wired previously reported that Antoni’s account had published far-right positions, like conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Covid-19, and Jeffrey Epstein. KFile reported that he also shared conspiracy theories about the 2016 presidential election, criticized abortion, and engaged with QAnon and far-right accounts.