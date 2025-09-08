What Mysterious Blue Pill Did Trump Take at the U.S. Open?
The president was captured holding a blue tablet between his teeth.
Donald Trump, 79, was spotted Sunday at the U.S. Open men’s final taking a mystery tablet, leaving social media abuzz with speculation. Argentinian photographer Andres Kudacki captured the moment, in which the president bared his teeth and revealed what appeared to be a light-blue tablet between them.
Some social media users believe the object is a breath mint, with many identifying sugar-free, wintergreen-flavored Altoids as a possible culprit.
But many websleuths have suggested that the president was taking a prescription medication—with a popular guess being that Trump’s little blue pill was, well, a “little blue pill,” i.e., the erectile dysfunction medication Sildenafil, sold commonly under the brand name Viagra, which can also treat high blood pressure in the lungs. Others are pointing to Adderall, the stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
According to a recent medical report, the president takes two cholesterol medications, Rosuvastatin (commonly light pink) and Ezetimibe (typically white), as well as a daily aspirin.
The image comes as the president faces enduring scrutiny for his age and health.
Most recently, the back of Trump’s right hand has received significant attention, as perennial bruising, often poorly concealed with a smear of make-up, has appeared there frequently during his second term. The location of the injury has led some to suggest Trump has been receiving undisclosed intravenous treatment. Also, in July, photos of significant swelling in the president’s ankles forced the White House to reveal that the president has “a benign and common condition” called chronic venous insufficiency, which causes blood to pool in the ankles.
As for his frequently empurpled hand, the White House has dubiously attributed the bruise to frequent handshaking—despite it appearing on the portion of his hand subjected to the least pressure, if any, in a handshake.