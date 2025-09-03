Trump’s Tariff Losses Are a Moment of Reckoning for the Supreme Court

In a 7-4 decision, the Federal Circuit agreed. “We are not addressing whether the President’s actions should have been taken as a matter of policy,” the court explained. “Nor are we deciding whether IEEPA authorizes any tariffs at all. Rather, the only issue we resolve on appeal is whether the [specific tariffs] imposed by the challenged executive orders are authorized by IEEPA. We conclude they are not.”

Trump’s next step will likely be to ask the Supreme Court to intervene. The court’s conservative supermajority has given the president practically everything that he has asked for over the past two years, including “presidential immunity” before the 2024 election and near-unlimited leeway to impose his governing vision on the nation by executive order. At the same time, upholding Trump’s tariffs would run counter to many of the justices’ major rulings over the past decade.

In recent years, for example, the justices used the major-questions doctrine to kneecap policy initiatives by the Biden administration. The doctrine holds that when the executive branch issues a rule or regulation of “vast economic and political significance,” the statutory authority it invokes must be unambiguous. The justices have said that Congress must “speak clearly” in such cases, and on those grounds the court has invalidated a Biden-era plan for student-loan debt relief and a moribund EPA plan to regulate power-plant emissions, among other rulings.