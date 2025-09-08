“Woke” and “Destructive”: Trump Sets His Sights on Tom Hanks
The famous actor is the president’s latest target.
President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts are like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get.
On Monday, the president came for beloved actor Tom Hanks, celebrating the fact that West Point canceled a ceremony meant to honor the actor.
“We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
The military academy’s alumni association was set to bestow upon Hanks the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award for his advocacy work and multiple on-screen portrayals of service members. But for reasons that remain unclear, they canceled the festivities meant to honor him at the last minute.
“This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” wrote Mark Bieger, president and chief executive officer of the West Point Association of Graduates, in an email that was obtained by The Washington Post.
Hanks has been a public supporter of former President Joe Biden. The actor narrated a video marking one year of Biden’s presidency in 2022, and recently portrayed a Trump supporter on Saturday Night Live as a racist who refused to shake cast member Keenan Thompson’s hand.
Luckily, Hanks can take comfort in his two Oscars, seven Emmys, five Golden Globes, and four Tonys.