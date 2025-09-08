Skip Navigation
Robert McCoy/
Trump Slaps His Name on Infrastructure Projects Funded by Biden

Donald Trump is more than happy to claim credit for a Biden law he actively tried to kill.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order.
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is stealing credit for infrastructure improvements achieved under Biden-era legislation he actively sought to sabotage.

The New York Times reports that signs emblazoned with the words “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP” and “REBUILDING AMERICA’S INFRASTRUCTURE” are popping up across the country at improvement projects financed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (perhaps better known as Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), which passed against Trump’s best efforts in 2021.

As Trump was seeking to derail the legislation, he called it a “loser” for the country.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” he said in August 2021 before a Senate vote on the bill, warning that Republican lawmakers who supported it would be committing political suicide. After it passed Congress, he referred to it as a “terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan.”

Now Trump appears happy to claim Biden’s achievement as his own. The only indication on the signs pointing to the truth is smaller text noting the project was “funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

An Amtrak spokesperson told the Times that the signs currently appear at sites in Connecticut, Maryland, Boston, and Philadelphia, as well as on a Baltimore-to-Washington, D.C., Amtrak route, as part of a “voluntary Amtrak initiative” to update signage “following the change in presidential administrations earlier this year.”

When Biden’s bill passed, the then president claimed credit for its achievements with signs bearing the words “Project Funded By President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” Republicans were outraged at the time but are curiously quiet now. According to the Times, Senator Ted Cruz, who accused Biden of running afoul of the Hatch Act for his signs, “did not respond to an email asking whether the Trump signs might also violate the Hatch Act.”

Numerous Republicans who voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have, since its passage, taken credit for its results. For example, Representative Nancy Mace—despite voting “no” on the bill, which she called a “socialist wish list”—has since falsely said she “helped secure the largest infrastructure grant in state history, in South Carolina history.”

Similarly, when the Trump administration took over Union Station last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted rail improvements made possible by Biden’s legislation as part of Trump’s effort to “Make Travel Great again.”

Rachel Kahn/
Trump Felt Threatened by a Decades-Old Peace Vigil and Tore It Down

Hopefully the president will be able to sleep soundly now.

A photo of the Peace Vigil in front of the White House.
Eric Lee/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A peace vigil that’s over 40 years old has been dismantled on President Donald Trump’s orders.

The vigil, which stood in Lafayette Park near the White House, was composed of a blue tent surrounded by signs that read things like, “War is Not the Answer” and “Stop Genocide in Gaza.” Erected in 1981, it was widely regarded as the longest-running protest vigil in U.S. history, according to PBS, until the Trump administration removed it on Sunday.

The president was first made aware of the tent on Friday, when Brian Glenn, a reporter from Real America’s Voice, brought it to his attention.

While the tent had originally been constructed to promote nuclear disarmament, Glenn claimed that it had “kind of morphed into a kind of anti-America, sometimes anti-Trump” tent.

And of course, the president couldn’t stand for that.

“Take it down. Take it down, today. Right now,” he said. “Nobody told me that.”

The move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to clear homeless encampments around the city. But Philipos Melaku-Bello, a volunteer who has staffed the vigil for years, said that this outpost fell outside those bounds.

“The difference between an encampment and a vigil is that an encampment is where homeless people live,” Melaku-Bello told the AP. “As you can see, I don’t have a bed. I have signs and it is covered by the First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and freedom of expression.”

Glenn, the reporter, claimed that he’d heard reports that there were rats at the vigil, that people were sleeping and eating in the tent, and that it could be a “national security risk” because people could hide weapons inside.

According to Melaku-Bello, no weapons were found in the tent, and neither were any rats. “Not a single rat came out as they took down the cinder blocks,” he said.

Hopefully now the president can sleep soundly, knowing that there’s one less peace vigil out there.

Read more about the Trump administration:
Trump Warns He’s Not Done Torturing Washington, D.C., Yet
Edith Olmsted/
Trump Threatens All Foreign Companies After Massive Hyundai ICE Raid

The raid, which swept up hundreds of workers, also managed to piss off South Korea.

The logo of the car company Hyundai.
Matthias Balk/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is demanding foreign companies hire American workers after hundreds of South Korean workers were detained in a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Writing on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump addressed foreign companies directly.

“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws,” he wrote. “Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

About 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people who were arrested Thursday at a Georgia plant manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles operated by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. The Department of Homeland Security touted the raid as the “largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of homeland security investigations.”

Seoul announced Sunday that the government had brokered a deal with the United States to return the workers to South Korea, pending the completion of some administrative procedures.

The South Korean government wasn’t too pleased that the Trump administration had detained scores of its citizens working abroad, and warned that the “economic activities of Korean investment companies and the rights and interests of Korean citizens must not be unfairly infringed upon during U.S. law enforcement operations.”

South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo reportedly said that it was regrettable that the raid had taken place at “at a critical time, when the momentum of trust and cooperation” needed to be maintained between the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump has made efforts to court investments from multiple foreign companies, as part of his efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, but it seems that his hard-line immigration policies may put him at odds with the foreign governments.

Malcolm Ferguson/
“I’m Gonna Punch You”: Two Top Trump Officials Erupt in Public Fight

Things are going great on Team Trump apparently.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaking in the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told senior housing finance official Bill Pulte that he would punch him in his “fucking face” at a lavish private dinner party in D.C.  last Wednesday, according to Politico.

The party was for the grand opening of the Executive Branch, a new exclusive club in Georgetown marketed to the highest-profile members of the MAGAverse. It also served as the birthday venue for popular right-wing podcaster and donor Chamath Palihapitiya. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler, and Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz were all in attendance. 

While it was unclear who started the altercation, Bessent certainly appeared to escalate it, pressing Pulte on rumors that he had been “bad-mouthing” Bessent to President Trump. 

“Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent said to Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”

Witnesses told Politico that Pulte looked “stunned” as club co-owner Omeed Malik tried to separate the two men. But Bessent wasn’t going quietly. 

“It’s either me or him,” Bessent told Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here. Or … we could go outside.”

“To do what?” Pulte replied. “To talk?”

“No,” Bessent said. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

No one went outside. Bessent and Pulte were put at opposite ends of the 30-person long table, and the event continued without them coming to blows. But the beef likely isn’t going anywhere. Bessent has reportedly complained about Pulte overstepping boundaries and taking work away from him for some time, according to Politico sources. Additionally, Pulte is very close with Lutnick, with whom Bessent has formed a sort of finance-guy rivalry

More than anything, this event is yet another example of the raised levels of tension and testosterone in this administration. And this isn’t the first time Bessent has gotten in someone’s face. Recall that in May, Bessent brawled with Elon Musk when the billionaire tried to force through his pick for IRS head—Gary Shapley—behind Bessent’s back.

“Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” Bessent reportedly shouted at Musk then, as the two men nearly came to blows as they screamed at one another while walking through the halls of the White House. (Musk eventually lost this battle, as Shapley lasted less than three days before Bessent chose Michael Faulkender to replace him.)

Musk is gone (for now), but Bessent is still here, and he’s on edge, this time due to communication lapses and lack of trust, which likely won’t dissipate anytime soon. 

Bessent, Pulte, the Executive Branch Club, and the White House have all declined to comment. 

Robert McCoy/
What Mysterious Blue Pill Did Trump Take at the U.S. Open?

The president was captured holding a blue tablet between his teeth.

Donald Trump purses his lips at the U.S. Open
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump, 79, was spotted Sunday at the U.S. Open men’s final taking a mystery tablet, leaving social media abuzz with speculation. Argentinian photographer Andres Kudacki captured the moment, in which the president bared his teeth and revealed what appeared to be a light-blue tablet between them.

Andres Kudacki @AndresKudacki U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki. #trump #usopen (photo)

Some social media users believe the object is a breath mint, with many identifying sugar-free, wintergreen-flavored Altoids as a possible culprit.

But many websleuths have suggested that the president was taking a prescription medication—with a popular guess being that Trump’s little blue pill was, well, a “little blue pill,” i.e., the erectile dysfunction medication sildenafil, sold commonly under the brand name Viagra, which can also treat high blood pressure in the lungs. Others are pointing to Adderall, the stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

According to a recent medical report, the president takes two cholesterol medications, rosuvastatin (commonly light pink) and ezetimibe (typically white), as well as a daily aspirin.

The image comes as the president faces enduring scrutiny for his age and health.

Most recently, the back of Trump’s right hand has received significant attention, as perennial bruising, often poorly concealed with a smear of make-up, has appeared there frequently during his second term. The location of the injury has led some to suggest Trump has been receiving undisclosed intravenous treatment. Also, in July, photos of significant swelling in the president’s ankles forced the White House to reveal that the president has “a benign and common condition” called chronic venous insufficiency, which causes blood to pool in the ankles.

As for his frequently empurpled hand, the White House has dubiously attributed the bruise to frequent handshaking—despite it appearing on the portion of his hand subjected to the least pressure, if any, in a handshake.

Malcolm Ferguson/
Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Has One Awfully Unusual Requirement

Donald Trump is giving himself a stunning amount of power in the trade deal with Japan.

Donald Trump points as he sits in his gold-covered Oval Office.
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump has closed a very one-sided trade deal with Japan that just happens to give him an immense amount of power. 

Under the terms of the trade deal, Japan is expected to invest $550 billion in the United States in order to avoid the lofty retaliatory tariffs that Trump has set for it. Additionally, Japan has also agreed to let Trump decide where those billions go. The unpublished memo was signed by both countries on Wednesday, according to The Financial Times.

Trump initially levied 25 percent tariffs against Japan. He’ll now lower them to 15 percent, as long as Japan invests that $550 billion in his preferred projects before the 45-day deadline he’s imposed. If it doesn’t, the tariffs go back up to 25 percent. 

Assuming the deal is made, the U.S. and Japan would split whatever profit is generated from the deal until Japan pays off the investment. Then the U.S. will take 90 percent of the profit from that point.

This aligns with the recent trend of cash investments from some of our oldest allies in exchange for tariff protection deals. South Korea and the European Union have promised to invest massive amounts of funds, and U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD plan to give the government a portion of the profit generated by their sales in China.  

The Japan trade deal comes as a federal appeals court this week dealt Trump a serious blow, ruling that the vast majority of his tariffs were illegal

Edith Olmsted/
The Fascist Takeover of CBS Is Just Beginning

The network has become a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.

Dozens of anti-Trump protesters gather outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to protest CBS’s decision to fire the longtime host in July.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images
Dozens of anti-Trump protesters gather outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to protest CBS’s decision to fire the longtime host in July.

CBS News has once again caved to President Donald Trump’s administration by offering up the journalistic integrity of Face the Nation, one of the longest-running television news broadcasts.

Freshly merged Paramount Skydance announced Friday that it would no longer air edited interviews on Face the Nation, after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attacked the program for editing out her smears about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Noem complained that the show had removed a phrase referring to Abrego Garcia as a “known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member” and claiming that he’d solicited nude photographs from minors.

But Noem’s claims weren’t fit to air. The government has repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that Abrego Garcia was a member of a foreign gang. And a Tennessee magistrate judge ruled in June that the government’s other claims were an “impossibility” and that its evidence included “double hearsay.”

Paramount Skydance’s new policy transforms the Face the Nation newsroom into nothing more than a microphone for the Trump administration, stripping its own journalists of their editorial independence to report the facts.

The decision will likely allow guests’ grandstanding to go unchallenged and reduce host Margaret Brennan’s ability to push back against her interviewees or add essential context to their talking points. An official such as Noem has a tendency to present allegations as fact, and the Trump administration doesn’t seem to care about the difference.

This is just the latest in a long series of moves that demonstrate the rightward shift of Paramount Skydance and, by extension, CBS News. Earlier this week, it was reported that Paramount Skydance had nearly closed a deal to bring in a new news head: Bari Weiss, a bastion of the anti-woke movement.

And last month, the company canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, whose titular host had called out the company for agreeing to pay a “big fat bribe” of $16 million to the Trump administration to settle a lawsuit over an edited 60 Minutes interview of failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Many speculated that by winning the favor of the Trump administration, it had ensured the long-awaited merger between Paramount and Skydance would be allowed to proceed.

Robert McCoy/
RFK Jr.’s Own Family Calls on Him to Resign After Train-Wreck Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t even have his family’s support.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifiein his Senate hearing.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During and after his Thursday train-wreck Senate hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced growing calls to resign. Now his own family is joining that chorus.

On Thursday, Kennedy flailed as he was grilled on his actions at the Department of Health and Human Services, such as his anti-vaccine agenda and mismanagement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Democratic lawmakers, top American medical groups, and more than 1,000 current and former HHS personnel have called for Kennedy’s termination.

Joining them, former Representative Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the health secretary’s nephew, took to X Friday, calling his uncle “a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American,” who has chosen to “dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts and sow confusion.”

“None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. It doesn’t matter how rich or powerful you are or what state you live in—the heartbreak of watching a loved one fall ill knows no borders,” Kennedy wrote. “The challenges before us—from disease outbreaks to mental health crises—demand moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact. Those values are not present in the Secretary’s office. He must resign.”

X statement from Joe Kennedy III

This is not the first time members of the Kennedy family have condemned RFK Jr.—with his long-shot presidential campaign and, later, his endorsement of Trump both drawing public objections from his family. During his confirmation process, his cousin Caroline Kennedy urged the Senate to reject his nomination, writing that the American public “deserve[s] better than Bobby Kennedy.” During Thursday’s hearing, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg (RFK Jr.’s first cousin once removed) posted on X, “RFK LOSER is choking so badly LIVE.”

Rachel Kahn/
Why Is Pete Hegseth Taking Orders from Libs of TikTok?

The defense secretary may have just fired an employee in response to a hate-filled social media post.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exits a meeting.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, seems to be taking orders from notorious far-right hate account “Libs of TikTok.”

On Thursday afternoon, Libs of TikTok tagged Hegseth in a post targeting a military doctor whose LinkedIn page listed her title as the “EMF-Bravo Navy Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare.”

“Yikes. This she/her Navy Commander is apparently a medical director for ‘transgender healthcare’ at a Naval center in California. Can you please look into this?” the post read.

Hours later, Hegseth tweeted back, writing, “Pronouns UPDATED: She/Her/Fired.”

It’s so wonderful that the man running our military can make a grammatically unsound joke after potentially ruining a Navy doctor’s life.

It’s unknown whether Janelle Marra, the doctor in question, was actually fired by Hegseth, but the speed with which she went from anonymously serving her country to being the target of social media hate, to possibly even being fired for her beliefs by a federal official, is staggering.

Libs of TikTok is run by Chaya Raichik, who has been designated an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center for her rabid anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda. On Bluesky, lawyer Alejandra Caraballo called Libs of TikTok “the digital stasi,” comparing the account to the East German secret police. “It’s all a spectacle packaged as content. Destroying people’s lives for profitable ideological bloodsport.”

She continued, “Anything as innocuous as a pride flag can cause a federal investigation now or people to lose their jobs.… The spectacle is there to create fear in everyone else that they need to comply or they are next.”

Robert McCoy/
Trump Angers NRA With Plot to Ban Trans People From Owning Guns

Even the NRA is pissed at Donald Trump now.

NRA headquarters sign
J. David Ake/Getty Images

Gun rights groups are, well, up in arms over reports that the Trump administration is considering banning transgender Americans from possessing firearms.

As conservatives use the deadly mass shooting in Minneapolis last week to vilify the transgender community—the shooter was transgender—CNN and The New York Post reported Thursday that Donald Trump’s Justice Department is in preliminary talks about implementing a gun ban for transgender people.

While Republican presidents are typically the darlings of Second Amendment advocates, this idea was denounced swiftly and roundly by every major gun rights organization.

The National Rifle Association condemned “any policy proposals that implement sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process.”

Gun Owners of America said the organization “opposes any & all gun bans. Full stop.” In another post, GOA deplored the addition of “any new category of persons to the unconstitutionally broad ‘mental defective’ category,” which would “not only block them from purchasing firearms but could result in door-to-door gun confiscation from that new category of individuals.”

On X, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights wrote, “As history proves, any new rules the government invents today will be abused against ill-favored communities, including conservatives and law-abiding gun owners, tomorrow.” The proposal is “just insanity,” an NAGR spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms issued a statement saying, “We needn’t make scapegoats of others who had nothing to do with that outrage, just to create the impression something is being done.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition warned: “If the Trump Administration—or any administration—unwisely and immorally chooses to wield the force of government in conflict with the Constitution, federal law, or our values, FPC will take aggressive action to defend the rights of peaceable people, just as we have many times before.”

Kostas Moros, director of legal research and education at the Second Amendment Foundation, called the idea “blatantly unconstitutional” and lacking “any legal basis.” Considering the outpouring of criticism from gun groups, Moros wrote on X: “To the extent [the proposed ban] was a trial balloon, we all hit it like a clay pigeon.”

