“I’m Gonna Punch You”: Two Top Trump Officials Erupt in Public Fight
Things are going great on Team Trump apparently.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told senior housing finance official Bill Pulte that he would punch him in his “fucking face” at a lavish private dinner party in D.C. last Wednesday, according to Politico.
The party was for the grand opening of the Executive Branch, a new exclusive club in Georgetown marketed to the most high profile members of the MAGAverse. It also served as the birthday venue for popular right-wing podcaster and donor Chamath Palihapitiya. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler, and Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz were all in attendance.
While it was unclear who started the altercation, Bessent certainly appeared to escalate it, pressing Pulte on rumors that he had been “bad-mouthing” Bessent to President Trump.
“Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent said to Pulte. “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”
Witnesses told Politico that Pulte looked “stunned” as club co-owner Omeed Malik tried to separate the two men. But Bessent wasn’t going quietly.
“It’s either me or him,” Bessent told Malik. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here. Or … we could go outside.”
“To do what?” Pulte replied. “To talk?”
“No,” Bessent said. “I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”
No one went outside. Bessent and Pulte were put at opposite ends of the 30-person long table and the event continued without them coming to blows. But the beef likely isn’t going anywhere. Bessent has reportedly complained about Pulte overstepping boundaries and taking work away from him for some time, according to Politico sources. Additionally, Pulte is very close with Lutnick, with whom Bessent has formed a sort of finance guy rivalry.
More than anything, this event is yet another example of the raised levels of tension and testosterone in this administration. And this isn’t the first time Bessent has gotten in someone’s face. Recall that in May, Bessent brawled with Elon Musk when the billionaire tried to force through his pick for IRS head—Gary Shapley—behind Bessent’s back.
“Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” Bessent reportedly shouted at Musk then, as the two men nearly came to blows as they screamed at one another while walking through the halls of the White House. (Musk eventually lost this battle, as Shapley lasted less than three days before Bessent chose Michael Faulkender to replace him.)
Musk is gone (for now), but Bessent is still here, and he’s on edge, this time due to communication lapses and lack of trust, which likely won’t dissipate anytime soon.
Bessent, Pulte, the Executive Branch Club, and the White House have all declined to comment.