Supreme Court Gives Trump a Boost in Fight to Oust FTC Commissioner

No one went outside. Bessent and Pulte were put at opposite ends of the 30-person long table, and the event continued without them coming to blows. But the beef likely isn’t going anywhere. Bessent has reportedly complained about Pulte overstepping boundaries and taking work away from him for some time, according to Politico sources. Additionally, Pulte is very close with Lutnick, with whom Bessent has formed a sort of finance-guy rivalry.

More than anything, this event is yet another example of the raised levels of tension and testosterone in this administration. And this isn’t the first time Bessent has gotten in someone’s face. Recall that in May, Bessent brawled with Elon Musk when the billionaire tried to force through his pick for IRS head—Gary Shapley—behind Bessent’s back.

“Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” Bessent reportedly shouted at Musk then, as the two men nearly came to blows as they screamed at one another while walking through the halls of the White House. (Musk eventually lost this battle, as Shapley lasted less than three days before Bessent chose Michael Faulkender to replace him.)