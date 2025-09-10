Even National Guard Knows That Everyone Hates Trump’s D.C. Takeover
A damning new report shows the Guard analyzed public sentiment about Donald Trump’s deployment.
The National Guard produced an internal analysis of public opinion on President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.—and, spoiler alert, it’s pretty damning.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that an internal “media roll up” analyzing public opinion in social media posts hadn’t produced favorable results for Trump’s decision to deploy more than 2,300 troops in Washington to help with his so-called “public safety emergency.”
The assessment, produced last Friday, found that a vast majority of social posts disapproved of the National Guard’s mission in the nation’s capital. Fifty-three percent of social media posts about the military mission were negative, 45 percent were neutral, and only 2 percent were positive, according to the assessment.
A summary of the assessment said that the most popular videos showed D.C. residents responding to troops with “alarm and indignation.”
“One segment features a local [resident] describing the Guard’s presence as leveraging fear, not security—highlighting widespread discomfort with what many perceive as a show of force,” the summary said.
In addition to residents’ responses, the assessment found that individuals who self-identified as veterans and active duty troops viewed the National Guard’s domestic deployment “with shame and alarm.”
A National Guard official acknowledged that the assessment was legitimate, and claimed it had been accidentally sent to the Post.
The assessment also included highlights such as “mentions of Fatigue, confusion, and demoralization—‘just gardening,’ unclear mission, wedge between citizens and the military.” Some National Guard troops have been roped into helping with Trump’s expensive beautification efforts across the small part of the city that he sees on a daily basis. Servicemembers have been spotted around the National Mall picking up trash and laying out fresh mulch.
In evaluating public sentiment about the legal battle spurred by Trump’s actions, the National Guard found that there was “debate about the legality of the mission, whether it’s needed and if it has been successful,” and criticism of its being “federal overreach and politically motivated.”
That poor sentiment is only likely to fester, as the deployment of National Guard troops has officially been extended to December. Maybe they can help hang Christmas lights?