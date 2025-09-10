Even National Guard Knows That Everyone Hates Trump’s D.C. Takeover

The assessment, produced last Friday, found that a vast majority of social posts disapproved of the National Guard’s mission in the nation’s capital. Fifty-three percent of social media posts about the military mission were negative, 45 percent were neutral, and only 2 percent were positive, according to the assessment.

A summary of the assessment said that the most popular videos showed D.C. residents responding to troops with “alarm and indignation.”

“One segment features a local [resident] describing the Guard’s presence as leveraging fear, not security—highlighting widespread discomfort with what many perceive as a show of force,” the summary said.