White House Melts Down Over Proof of Trump’s Gross Letter to Epstein
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s latest attempt to defend her boss contains zero evidence.
The White House is absolutely melting down over the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s lewd birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.
The Wall Street Journal on Monday published an image of Trump’s 50th birthday letter to Epstein, after it was delivered to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee by lawyers for the late sex trafficker’s estate. The letter included a signature that appeared to match Trump’s.
Having previously claimed the 2003 letter didn’t exist at all, the Trump administration attempted to keep up the farce.
“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in a post on X.
“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” she wrote. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”
Leavitt didn’t offer up any potential plot holes in the story, but she did accuse the reporter Joe Palazzolo of requesting a comment only at the time of publication.
On the flip side, California Governor Gavin Newsom had fun drawing attention to Vice President JD Vance’s claim in July, when the letter was first reported, that it was “complete and utter bullshit.”
“Where is this letter?” Vance wrote back then. “Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”
“This aged nicely,” Newsom wrote Monday in a post on X.