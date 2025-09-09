Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Makes Stunning Quid Pro Quo Confession

“Obviously I can talk in generalities,” Aidala continued. “Anybody who’s represented by a lawyer who knows what they’re doing, [and who] goes in and meets with the government … there’s always a quid pro quo.… Anytime the government wants information from a citizen, the citizen says, ‘Well, I have a right to remain silent. If you want me to give up that right, I need something in return.’ Usually, it’s a plea bargain. Usually, your charges are going to be lowered, and your exposure.”

ABBY PHILLIPS: "The deputy attorney general met with Ghislaine and she shortly there after moved to a mininum security prison, why?



PRO TRUMP ATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTED MAXWELL:



"there's always a quid pro quo."

Former Biden adviser Neera Tanden, who was present, started laughing at Aidala.

“Why are you laughing?” he said. “I’ve done that for 35 years!”