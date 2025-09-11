AOC Shreds Republicans for Trying to Spin Kirk’s Death

“There is no understanding as we know publicly, of who this individual is, what their motivations were, where they came from. Whether it is a member of Congress, whether it is the president of the United States—to assume and assert, cast blame, when the FBI has failed to even apprehend the assailant, is absolutely an irresponsible action,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Conservative officials, talking heads, and influencers have all been calling for war against the left over the past 24 hours, as if they were given marching orders.

“The left is the party of murder,” Elon Musk wrote. “THIS IS WAR,” posted right-wing social media account Libs of Tiktok. “They’ve declared war,” political commentator Gunther Eagleman weighed in. “They are at war with us,” Fox host Jesse Watters contributed. “Whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it?”