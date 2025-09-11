AOC Shreds Republicans for Trying to Spin Kirk’s Death
The representative had scathing words for Republicans calling for war against the left.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decried Republican condemnation of the left in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination as the FBI still struggles to detain the shooter, much less parse their politics and motive.
“[The president] in his speech, he was very critical of left-wing violence,” a reporter asked Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday. “What do you think of that message, and do you agree with them that left-wing violence is a problem?”
“There is no understanding as we know publicly, of who this individual is, what their motivations were, where they came from. Whether it is a member of Congress, whether it is the president of the United States—to assume and assert, cast blame, when the FBI has failed to even apprehend the assailant, is absolutely an irresponsible action,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Conservative officials, talking heads, and influencers have all been calling for war against the left over the past 24 hours, as if they were given marching orders.
“The left is the party of murder,” Elon Musk wrote. “THIS IS WAR,” posted right-wing social media account Libs of Tiktok. “They’ve declared war,” political commentator Gunther Eagleman weighed in. “They are at war with us,” Fox host Jesse Watters contributed. “Whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it?”
President Donald Trump himself put out a four-minute-long video announcement Wednesday, stating that “radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives. Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died.”
All of these comments conveniently ignore the troubling trend of right-wing violence—from the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the attack on Representative Nancy Pelosi’s husband, the assassination of state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband—and the fact that no one has any idea right now what the political leanings of Kirk’s assassin were.
Senator Elizabeth Warren also chimed in on the discourse surrounding political violence.
“Oh please,” she said when asked if the left needs to tone down its rhetoric. “Right, why don’t you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he has posted, and every ugly word.”