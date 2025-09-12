Polish PM Brutally Mocks Trump’s Pathetic Response to Russian Drones
Donald Trump claimed the Russian drones over Poland could have been a “mistake.”
Poland is not allowing Donald Trump to brush off Russia’s recent drone incursion.
Nineteen Russian drones, many originating from Belarus, crossed into Polish airspace late Tuesday, forcing the Eastern European nation to shut down four of its airports as it scrambled to fire up its defense systems. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk invoked Article 4 of the NATO Treaty the following day, calling the situation the “closest” that Poland had come to armed conflict “since the Second World War.”
The U.S. president, however, told reporters Thursday that the attack “could have been a mistake.” The White House did not clarify Trump’s remarks.
Polish leadership was unequivocal in its response.
“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “And we know it.”
Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski also responded to Trump’s eyebrow-raising comment, plainly explaining that the Russian advance “wasn’t a mistake.”
Trump, who claims he has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has yet to meaningfully comment on the drone incursion into Poland. On Wednesday, he wrote on Truth Social, “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”
Trump has little to show for the profound international recognition he’s offered the Kremlin over the last few months. Against the advice of world leaders, Trump invited Putin to Alaska in August—tasking U.S. soldiers to literally roll out the red carpet for the Russian dictator. It was the first time that a Russian leader had stepped foot on U.S. soil in more than a decade.
Still, Russia has not agreed to peace terms in its ongoing war against Ukraine. The superpower has instead insisted on receiving “international legal recognition” of its 2014 annexation of Crimea, an internationally recognized portion of Ukraine, along with four regions it has claimed in the three years since it first invaded Ukraine.
Rather than de-escalate the situation after it breached Polish airspace this week, the Kremlin decided to stoke more fear, tossing threats at Finland if it decided to oppose Russia’s power.