Here are the Most Batshit Things Trump Said in His U.N. Speech
Donald Trump kicked things off by complaining about the broken teleprompter—and things only got worse from there.
President Donald Trump just taught everyone how important teleprompters are.
Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Trump immediately assured the audience he would be just fine delivering remarks off the cuff, “because the teleprompter is not working.”
“I feel very happy to be up here nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” the U.S. president joked.
Trump then embarked on one of his most nonsensical addresses to date, ranting against Europe for embracing the “double-tailed monster” of immigration and green energy. But his criticisms were little more than anti-science claims and racist drivel attacking immigrants.
“I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” Trump ranted.
Trump complained about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, falsely claiming that the city’s first Muslim leader hoped to install Islamic code. “I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it has been so changed. So changed,” Trump said. “Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you’re in a different country, you can’t do that.”
Trump’s remarks about Europe welcoming immigrants were so explicitly racist that they quickly bypassed dog whistle politics, and went straight to barking commands not to dilute European culture. “You’re doing it because you want to be politically correct, and you’re destroying your heritage,” he warned.
He then turned his attention to green energy, appearing to laud Germany for scrapping subsidies for renewable energy projects. “They were going all green. All green is all bankrupt. That’s what it represents,” Trump said. “And it’s not politically correct, I’ll be very badly criticized for saying it, but, I’m here to tell the truth. I don’t care, it doesn’t matter to me.”
Trump slammed countries for embracing green energy in an attempt to reduce their carbon footprints, calling climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.”
The president criticized past speakers at the United Nations for predicting that global warming would result in catastrophic climate disasters. Those predictions were “made by stupid people who have cost their countries fortunes, and given their countries no chance for success,” Trump said.
Trump even used his diatribe against green energy to plug his own merchandise. “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail. And I’m really good at predicting things, you know?” he said. “They actually said during the campaign, they had a hat. The best-selling hat, ‘Trump was right about everything.’ And I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about everything.”