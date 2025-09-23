Turns Out Trump’s Own Team Messed Up U.N. Escalator and Teleprompter

Moments after being found guilty Tuesday on five charges related to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, Ryan Routh reportedly attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen.

Fox News’s Danamarie Nichol reported that Routh’s violent outburst occurred while the verdict was being read. Routh was then dragged out of the courtroom and shackled at the waist and ankles. U.S. marshals then returned him to the bench.

A jury found Routh guilty on all five charges , including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number—carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Routh’s daughter, Sarah, reportedly also erupted at the news of her father’s verdict, promising in an expletive-laden tirade that she would find a way to free him.

“Don’t do anything. I will get you out. What the fuck, fuck, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged—you guys are assholes,” she shouted, according to Fox News .

Authorities accused the 59-year-old construction worker of building a sniper’s nest in the bushes beside Trump’s Palm Beach golf course. When the Secret Service spotted Routh’s rifle, they shot at him, chased, and arrested him.

Judge Aileen Cannon, known for tossing the felony classified documents case against Trump, oversaw Routh’s three-week trial, as the would-be assassin acted out multiple hijinks , including asking the jury non sequitur questions and listing incredible witnesses. Routh, who has not been diagnosed with any mental illness, represented himself in court.

“Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement on X . “This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself.”

This story has been updated.