The Supreme Court’s Trump Enablers May Have Screwed Themselves

However, to the surprise of most court-watchers, all six conservative justices in a May 22 shadow docket ruling opted to try to have their cake and eat it too. In a gratuitous aside, they signaled that, when the case returns for a final ruling on the merits, they would rule that the unitary executive theory is good constitutional law and invalidates the “for-cause removal” restrictions that Congress for well over a century has placed on presidents’ ability to fire myriad sensitive multi-member commissioners or board members.



However, they foreshadowed that they would make this seismic constitutional rewrite inapplicable to one such agency, the Fed. For this ad hoc carve-out, they did not so much as purport to offer a legally coherent basis. On the contrary, they contended in effect that no such principled legal distinction was necessary. They put forward a single sentence: “The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States.” The problems with this ipse dixit assertion are as numerous as they are blatant– weasel-worded, factually inaccurate, and in any event lacking legally probative force.

For Trump and his strategists, unitary executive theorizing is not some abstract ideological plaything. It has always been a gambit aimed precisely at enabling Trump to gain full control of the Fed—for all the reasons that its 1913 congressional creators and judicial interpreters since then have buttressed the walls around its independence. So, the Trump strategists called the court’s bluff, and in so doing obtained a bullet that the justices cannot dodge. Rather than challenge the justices’ law-free assertion that for-cause removal remains uniquely applicable to the Fed, they have come up with a purported interpretation of the statutory term “for cause,” that will, if a majority of the justices can be bullied into accepting it, render the statutory guarantee of independence meaningless in practice.

As conservative financial legal expert Peter Wallison explained in National Review, the Trump Justice Department’s claim, that the President may remove a Fed governor on the basis of a mere allegation of a personal error—“solely the word of a person likely eager to win praise (or more) from President Trump”—is functionally indistinguishable from terminable-at-will status. To preserve the Fed as a bulwark of national and global financial stability, the court must rule that the administration’s gutting “interpretation” doesn’t match the reasons for, hence the legal requirements of the “historical tradition” it credited with safeguarding the Fed’s independence.