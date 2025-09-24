MAGA Official Reveals School Partnership With Charlie Kirk’s Group

But the unprecedented reception did not inspire the Kremlin to budge on its peace terms. The superpower has instead insisted on receiving “international legal recognition” of its 2014 annexation of Crimea, an internationally recognized portion of Ukraine, along with four regions it has claimed in the three years since it first invaded Ukraine.

“When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War … Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” Trump wrote, promising an uninterrupted supply of weapons to NATO allies. “Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act.”

Notably, Trump has dramatically changed the nature of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Since taking office, he has railed that the U.S. was getting the short end of the stick and forced the switch to a plan where Washington and its allies supply Ukraine with arms from American stocks using funds from other NATO members.