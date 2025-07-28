Trump’s Cases Against L.A. Protesters Collapse Due to Massive ICE Lies

Just two weeks after they were filed, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against four people “in the interest of justice” due to a litany of errors that were discovered in the officers’ testimony.

Social media footage documenting the arrest of two sisters, Ashley and Joceline Rodriguez, directly contradicted the criminal complaint submitted by DHS that Ashley had pushed an officer. Instead, footage showed that the officer had pushed her. The complaint said that Joceline had “grabbed the arm” of one of the officers detaining her sister, but the video shows she only briefly touched it.

Key witness Eduardo Mejorado, a border patrol agent, admitted that he had misstated the order of events. Mejorado said that three men, Christian Cerna-Camacho, Brayan Ramos-Brito, and Jose Mojica, engaged officers in response to the arrests of the Rodriguez sisters. In fact, the sisters were detained after the three men.