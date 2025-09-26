The GOP Effort to Hide the Epstein Files Just Hit a Disgusting New Low

Grijalva could be sworn in when Congress is back in session on October 7, but if Johnson waits for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to deliver the official vote certification she will have to wait until at least October 14, and be sidelined during the vote.

“I think that maybe it has to do with the fact that I am the 218th signer to push for a vote on the release of the Epstein files,” Grijalva told KGUN 9, adding that she planned to head to Washington next week to caucus with Democrats.

“I am going, even though I have no official capacity there yet, it is very clear I won this election by nearly 40 points,” Grijalva said. She also pointed out that when Representative James Walkinshaw of Virginia won a special election just a few weeks ago, he was sworn in without having to wait for certification.