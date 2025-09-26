Trump Gets Everything Wrong in Rant on Tylenol, Kids, and Vaccines

Trump this week urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming a link to autism. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it is safe to use acetaminophen occasionally “as directed for fever and pain relief during pregnancy,” and patients should talk with their obstetrician about pain relief—as all medications—during pregnancy.

As for the claim that children should not take Tylenol “FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON,” the AAP says that “decades of research” show the medication to be “safe for children when taken, or dosed, correctly and under the guidance of a child’s pediatrician.”

The president also gave his two cents on vaccines: “BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!)” FactCheck.org notes that there’s no evidence that the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination is “less safe.” Further, the president’s suggestion is a moot point, given the vaccines are not available separately in the United States.