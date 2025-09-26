Trump Claims His List of Enemies Is Not an Enemies List
He also promised that the Department of Justice would soon be going after more of his political opponents.
Political prosecutions won’t be an anomaly for the remainder of the Trump administration if the president has his way.
Donald Trump broke a 50-year presidential tradition this week by directly involving himself in the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey, who he has framed as “corrupt” and “crooked” since Comey rejected the president’s demand for personal loyalty in 2017.
Speaking with CNN Friday morning, Trump made it clear that there were would be “others” who would need to pay for daring to oppose his political ascendancy.
“Now that James Comey has been indicted, who is the next person on your list in this retribution?” asked CNN’s Kevin Liptak.
“It’s not a list, but I think there will be others,” Trump said outside the White House.
“I mean, they’re corrupt. These were corrupt, radical left Democrats. Because Comey essentially was a Demo–, he’s worse than a Democrat,” Trump continued. Comey identified as a Republican for “most of [his] adult life,” according to his congressional testimony.
“No, there will be others. That’s my opinion,” he added. “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible, I hope, frankly, there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country.”
In a Truth Social missive directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this week, Trump ordered the top cop to not only focus her attention on Comey, but also pursue leads on California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.