ICE Agent Tackles Woman Into Ground After Her Husband Is Snatched

The hysterical wife of the detained alien follows around and confronts the ICE agent who repeatedly tells her “adios” then two hand pushes and shoves the woman to the ground in front of her children. Court security is brought to remove the woman pic.twitter.com/Mxv31DvMPC — Elaad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) September 25, 2025

After he was dragged away, the man’s wife walked up to the only unmasked ICE officer, pleading with him in Spanish. The agent just yelled “Adios! Adios!” in her face. She continued to beg him, until he quickly shoved her into the wall, and then the ground, standing over her as her children screamed in horror.

“I was back at 26 Federal Plaza today, where an ICE agent violently threw this bereft woman to the ground in front of her kids,” New York City Comptroller and former mayoral candidate wrote. “She had not touched him. She did not pose any threat. She had to be taken to the hospital.”

“Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention,” Lander continued. “Every day, masked ICE agents are acting violently against our neighbors, illegally abducting them, holding them in cruel and inhumane conditions. Treating them as less-than-human, and not deserving due process.”