MAGA Official Behind Trump Bibles in Schools Quits to Join Bigger War

The nonprofit, which is an offshoot of the far-right Freedom Foundation, seeks to lure educators to opt out of their unions. According to the website, the TFA seeks to assist teachers in producing “free, moral, and upright” American citizens. As of Thursday, the organization boasted a small membership of more than 2,700 teachers, compared to the 1.8 million represented by the American Federation of Teachers union.

In March, Walters landed in hot water after he issued multiple news releases about the TFA, potentially violating ethics rules that prohibit state officers from using state resources to promote private interests. State Representative Ellen Pogemiller requested that Oklahoma’s attorney general “clarify the legality” of Walters’s promotions and “investigate the financial ties and contacts” between the public official and the TFA.

Now, it appears that Walters has dropped the pretense and decided to make a buck as Donald Trump’s administration attempts a massive overhaul of the Department of Education.