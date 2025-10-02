CNBC Host Tells Scott Bessent on Air He’s Spouting Total “Malarkey”

Trump effectively admitted that his trade war was harming American farmers in a Truth Social post Wednesday, in which he said soybean growers “are being hurt because China is, for ‘negotiating’ reasons only, not buying.” (He also unveiled a spin-off to his slogan “MAGA” that wouldn’t fit as easily on a baseball cap: “MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!”)

On Squawk Box Thursday, Bessent blamed America’s ag trade woes on former President Joe Biden. “The Chinese followed through [on agricultural purchases] during President Trump’s term in 2020,” Bessent said. “And then, under President Biden, their feet were not held to the fire for these ag purchases.”

Bessent recalled a purported exchange with a Chinese delegation, led by the country’s top economic official, in May: “When I asked him, ‘Why didn’t you continue buying soybeans and the other products?’ they had one word. Guess what it was. ‘Biden.’”