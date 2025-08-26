DOGE Minions Put All Your Social Security Data Into Hackable Cloud
A whistleblower is warning that DOGE has massively screwed things up at the Social Security Administration.
Department of Government Efficiency whistleblower Charles Borges has revealed that DOGE employees uploaded a copy of an important Social Security database containing the full names, dates of birth, and addresses of hundreds of millions of Americans onto a cloud server, making the data vulnerable to leaks and hackers.
Borges, the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer, indicated that DOGE refused to put “independent security or oversight mechanisms in place,” creating “enormous vulnerabilities.”
“Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital health care and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for reissuing every American a new Social Security number at great cost,” Borges wrote in his whistleblower complaint.
Despite cybersecurity officials at the SSA expressing their concern, DOGE stooges said that its mission was more important than the basic safety and security of American citizens’ personal information.
“I have determined the business need is higher than the security risk associated with this implementation and I accept all risks,” said SSA Chief Information Officer Aram Moghaddassi, who previously worked for former DOGE leader Elon Musk at X and Neuralink.
This only reaffirms the well-documented concerns about the security risk that giving young, Silicon Valley-coded DOGE-bros like Edward Coristine (aka “Big Balls”) access to sensitive information on millions of Americans raises.
The White House has yet to comment on Borges’s most recent complaint.