The Most Dangerous Part of Trump’s Executive Order on Antifa

“Look I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal. And ya know there’s hit piece after hit piece after hit piece. And I’m glad the FBI and DOJ said that nothing illegal happened, no criminal activity,” Homan replied, not actually confirming or denying what he was reportedly caught on camera doing.

Ingraham: They said you took $50,000 in cash in a bag from an undercover FBI agent…



“I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for our government again, I’m back on a government paycheck. Not only did I sacrifice, my family sacrifices. I make sacrifices every day, I get more death threats than anybody.… But guess what? My kids don’t. My wife don’t. I haven’t lived with my wife in months, because I don’t want her to be here right now with all the threats,” Homan continued. “So after all the sacrifices … from all these years, they wanna come out and dirty me up.… But keep coming, because Tom Homan isn’t going anywhere.”

Ingraham could have interrupted Homan’s sob story with one simple question: “Where’s the $50,000?” At no point in this appearance did Homan deny accepting the money, he only said that he didn’t do anything illegal, as the DOJ confirmed. And of course they would—the agents who caught Homan with the bribe last September were reportedly waiting to see if Homan would act on the bribe as a member of the administration, but Trump’s DOJ closed the case.