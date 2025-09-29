Trump Has the Perfect Person to Run Gaza: Himself
Donald Trump’s plan to achieve peace in Gaza is just to give himself control of Gaza.
President Donald Trump’s new plan to stop Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinians involves handing himself total control of Gaza—and of course, some good, old-fashioned real estate development.
Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, the White House released Trump’s plan to take over Gaza by creating an international “Board of Peace” to oversee its development and governance. The board will be chaired by one man: Trump.
The so-called Board of Peace would handle funding Gaza’s “redevelopment,” until the Palestinian Authority implements its own reform plan that satisfies Trump’s standards and “is conducive to attracting investment.” The board would also oversee a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” to govern Gaza, composed of “qualified Palestinians and international experts.” The board would likely retain broad discretion over its members.
It’s worth noting that while speaking in a joint press conference Monday, Netanyahu seemed to dismiss an agreement involving the Palestinian Authority. Still, he told Trump that he would “support” his plan.
Israel’s years-long military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 people, displaced nearly two million more amid widespread destruction, and sparked a deadly famine the Israeli government still claims is a hoax. The sweeping humanitarian catastrophe was bought and paid for by the U.S. government’s support of Israel. Now, Trump intends to stake a flag in the rubble.
Trump’s plan said Israel would not occupy Gaza, and that the U.S. would enlist other Arab nations to police the region. Rather than Gaza being occupied by the Israeli military, the plan pitched something called the “International Stability Force”: an international collaboration that would function as a “long-term internal security solution.” (If only a similar group of united nations already existed…)
“A panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East” would create an economic plan to “rebuild and energize” Gaza, the plan stated. The plan also referred to investment and development pitches from “well-meaning international groups.”
The plan makes good on Trump’s promise to transform Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” While Trump’s original plan from February pitched a functional ethnic cleansing, now Palestinians would not be forced to leave. “Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough,” the plan stated.