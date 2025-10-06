Stephen Miller Must Have Amnesia if This Is Why He Hates ICE Protests
The White House adviser is being dragged to hell for a delusional rewrite of riots in U.S. history.
The Trump administration is continuing to pretend as if the January 6 insurrection never happened.
“When in our history have we tolerated unlawful riots and assemblies night after night around FBI buildings, or ATF buildings, or DEA buildings?” Trump adviser Stephen Miller said Monday on CNN, referring to protesters at ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland. “This is the textbook definition of domestic terrorism!”
If Miller’s definition of domestic terrorism is “unlawful riots and assemblies” at government buildings, then the insurrection his boss started absolutely qualifies.
“I kinda remember Trump pardoning a bunch of people for this, many of whom beat up cops and put them in the hospital,” Ron Filipkowski wrote on X. “I think they were yelling something about the Vice President as they stormed the building.”
But the administration that is labeling anything vaguely critical of America as domestic terrorism will never admit that they incited, supported, and pardoned hundreds of domestic terrorists—even as virtually all of it was caught on camera.
“We’re drawing a blank, let us get back to you Stephen,” the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats wrote in response to Miller’s ridiculous question. They attached one of the many images of January 6 insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol Building.