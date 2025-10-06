Stephen Miller Must Have Amnesia if This Is Why He Hates ICE Protests

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s favorite far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer alleging a coordinated effort to knock her off of social media platforms.

In her lawsuit, Loomer alleged that multiple social media platforms had engaged in an organized campaign to keep her off of social media, after she was banned from Twitter (now called X) in 2018 for “hateful” conduct. In 2019 Facebook removed her for being a “dangerous individual” and in 2020 they allegedly blocked her political advertisements.

Loomer alleged that so-called censorship by social media platforms had undermined her failed congressional campaigns in 2020 and 2022 in Florida’s 12th and 11th districts. “Loomer had no social media for any of her campaigns due to social media bans,” her lawyers wrote in their petition.

Defendants included X, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Meta, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Procter & Gamble, and dozens of federal employees. She alleged the defendants conspired “with Google, YouTube, and Instagram, to unlawfully censor conservative political speech, specifically targeting Loomer’s campaign communications to influence U.S. congressional elections.”

She alleged that Procter & Gamble told Meta to ban a list of individuals, including Loomer, unless they “publicly disavowed affiliation with the Proud Boys,” the violent white nationalist hate group. Loomer also claimed that federal officials had made efforts to “suppress conservative content,” specifically naming the 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was temporarily demoted on Facebook while fact-checkers worked to assess the validity of the story.

Lower courts were less than convinced that the companies and individuals Loomer named had violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. A federal judge dismissed her suit, and an appeals court agreed, ruling that Loomer “simply alleges that there was a RICO enterprise because the Defendants had the ‘common goals of making money, acquiring influence over other enterprises and entities, and other pecuniary and non-pecuniary interests.’”

In July, she took her Supreme Court to hear her case, and on Monday, the high court denied her petition. The Supreme Court order Monday also made clear that “Justice Alito took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition.”

Trump’s self-appointed “loyalty enforcer” currently enjoys sweeping powers from the safety of her X account, which was reinstated after Elon Musk bought the platform. An analysis by The Daily Beast found that at least 16 individuals were fired from the federal government after Loomer singled them out as covert Democratic agents.

