Bondi Refuses to Answer One Easy Question on Trump Deploying Troops
Attorney General Pam Bondi was grilled on Trump’s decision to deploy troops to Illinois and Chicago.
During a Senate Judiciary hearing on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi chose to verbally attack Senator Dick Durbin rather than answer his basic question regarding the legal justification for sending the military into U.S. cities.
“Were you consulted by the White House before they deployed National Guard troops to cities in the United States?” Durbin asked.
“I am not going to discuss any internal conversations with the White House,” Bondi responded.
“You won’t even say whether you talked to the White House about this?”
“I am not going to discuss any internal conversations with the White House with you,” Bondi repeated.
“I noticed that,” Durbin replied. “What’s the secret? Why do you wanna keep this secret so the American people don’t know the rationale behind the deployment of National Guard troops in my state? The word is, and I think it’s been confirmed by the White House, they are going to transfer Texas National Guard units to the state of Illinois. What’s the rationale for that?”
This set Bondi off.
“Yeah, chairman, as you shut down the government, you voted to shut down the government, and you’re sitting here. Our law enforcement officers aren’t being paid, they’re out there working to protect you. I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump,” Bondi said, staring down Durbin. “And currently, the National Guard are on the way to Chicago. If you’re not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.”
Durbin was unphased.
“I’ve been on this committee for more than 20 years. That’s the kind of testimony you expect from this administration,” he said. “A simple question as to whether or not they had a legal rationale for deploying National Guard troops becomes grounds for a personal attack. I think it’s a legitimate question, it’s my responsibility. She refuses to answer as to whether she had any conversation with the White House about deploying national troops to my state. That’s an indication, I’m afraid, [of] where we are politically in this place.”
The fact that the attorney general can not give a basic justification for the president’s decision to flood American streets with the military suggests either her own incompetence or complicity, likely both.
“We’re here to make America safe,” Bondi later said to Durbin. “Whether or not you want us to.”