ICE’s Growing Feud With Chicago Police Now Includes Fake 911 Calls

This is the very same ICE facility where masked agents shot a pepper ball inside CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei’s car completely unprompted. Mills said that what happened to Rezaei was “horrific” and said that he will be reviewing all 911 calls made from the detention center.

“We’re going to look at maybe reaching out to Cook County State’s Attorney for subpoenas, “ said Mills, who has vowed to get the name of every officer involved in the incident. “It’s actually a violation of law. It would be classified under disorderly conduct, filing a false official report.”

If what Mills says about the fake 911 calls is true, this would be yet another instance of ICE operating essentially as a private gestapo, finding time to tear-gas innocent people (and local officers), using extreme force, and making prank calls to police departments that already have their hands full.