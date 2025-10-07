Mike Johnson Contradicts Himself on Shutdown Back Pay in Real Time

“And I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear!” Greene continued. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

It isn’t just Greene’s adult children who will be slammed by raising premium costs if tax credits aren’t extended. Millions of Americans will have to fork over thousands of additional dollars to make sure they can get basic, often life-saving care in this country if the Obamacare subsidies expire. Greene joins Representative Thomas Massie as the highest profile GOPers to criticize the shutdown, as Massie called the shutdown a distraction to avoid voting on the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Our country sent $30 billion to Israel in 2024 alone killing countless innocent children and sent HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS to Ukraine in the past few years,” Greene added in her statement Monday. “By the way, I voted NO to all of that murder! America has funded the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian, pensions, and Ukrainian businesses during this entire stupid war that America should have nothing to do with.”