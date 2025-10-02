Top DHS Official Threatens to Send ICE to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show
Corey Lewandowski is taking MAGA’s meltdown over the halftime show performer to a terrifying new extreme.
Donald Trump’s political associates don’t want immigrants to feel safe at the Super Bowl.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be in attendance at America’s most-watched annual television event, according to Corey Lewandowski, an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security. ICE confirmed they would be at the Santa Clara, California, event in a statement to TMZ Thursday.
Lewandowski cited Bad Bunny’s recently announced performance at the halftime show as part of the rationale for ICE’s presence, claiming that the Puerto Rican singer “hates America.”
“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson Wednesday. “We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.
“That said, the NFL has been so woke for so many years, they finally decided to make a comeback. They finally had people stand up for our great national anthem,” Lewandowski continued, referring to protests that on-field players made nearly a decade ago while protesting police brutality. The NFL officially banned the practice in 2018. “I used to love watching NFL games.… When sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it.”
“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game,” Lewandowski said.
Lewandowski underscored that DHS intends to enforce Trump’s immigration goals at every event, regardless of the performer.
The NFL confirmed Sunday that Bad Bunny, a rapper-singer who has brought Puerto Rican music to radios around the world, would perform during the highly coveted music spot. The announcement came as a surprise to U.S.-based Bad Bunny fans: The three-time Grammy winner told i-D Magazine last month that he would be skipping America on his world tour out of fear of ICE attendance at his performances.
Lewandowski has been tied in to MAGA’s inner fold for years now. He served as Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 presidential race.