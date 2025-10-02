Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Top DHS Official Threatens to Send ICE to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

Corey Lewandowski is taking MAGA’s meltdown over the halftime show performer to a terrifying new extreme.

Bad Bunny attends a premiere event
John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s political associates don’t want immigrants to feel safe at the Super Bowl.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be in attendance at America’s most-watched annual television event, according to Corey Lewandowski, an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security. ICE confirmed they would be at the Santa Clara, California, event in a statement to TMZ Thursday.

Lewandowski cited Bad Bunny’s recently announced performance at the halftime show as part of the rationale for ICE’s presence, claiming that the Puerto Rican singer “hates America.”

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson Wednesday. “We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.

“That said, the NFL has been so woke for so many years, they finally decided to make a comeback. They finally had people stand up for our great national anthem,” Lewandowski continued, referring to protests that on-field players made nearly a decade ago while protesting police brutality. The NFL officially banned the practice in 2018. “I used to love watching NFL games.… When sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it.”

“It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski underscored that DHS intends to enforce Trump’s immigration goals at every event, regardless of the performer.

The NFL confirmed Sunday that Bad Bunny, a rapper-singer who has brought Puerto Rican music to radios around the world, would perform during the highly coveted music spot. The announcement came as a surprise to U.S.-based Bad Bunny fans: The three-time Grammy winner told i-D Magazine last month that he would be skipping America on his world tour out of fear of ICE attendance at his performances.

Lewandowski has been tied in to MAGA’s inner fold for years now. He served as Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 presidential race.

Read more about Bad Bunny’s performance:
MAGA Freaks Out About Bad Bunny Headlining the Super Bowl
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

DHS Shares Clear White Nationalist Propaganda in Immigration Post

DHS also praised a white nationalist in the comments on the post.

The Department of Homeland Security seal
Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has been accused of posting an antisemitic dog-whistle to online trolls—and even if that wasn’t the post’s intention, it was certainly the result.

“‘Communist?” DENIED. ‘Terrorist?’ DENIED. ‘Globalist?’ DENIED,” said the post, which included a photograph of an AI-generated “Chad” in a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services hat, complete with Habsburg-like super chin and exceptionally developed trapezius muscles.

Screenshot of a photo in a tweet
Screenshot

Beneath, the account included a link to sign up to be a so-called “Homeland Defender,” the latest in a pathetic series of ploys to attract deportation fanboys to work for the federal government.

Prominent liberal X user Will Stancil claimed that “globalist” was an intentional reference to Jewish people. “This is a smirkingly antisemitic post about Jews, and everyone involved in its creation knows that, as well as the intended audience,” he wrote.

The term “globalist” historically has been used by the far right to refer to a conspiracy theory that Jews control global events, but has more recently been co-opted by others on the right as an alternative to “nationalist.”

But the original meaning remains, and DHS’s latest post certainly caught the attention of the far right. The official account even engaged with users who responded with memes popularized by “groypers,” the followers of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.

“Are you TRYING to recruit me Homeland Security Account? Because you have my attention,” wrote one account, including a meme of Pepe the Frog, which has been added to the Anti-Defamation League’s database of hate symbols.

“You know you want to!” the DHS account replied.

Another user using the screen name “RAW EGG NATIONALIST” responded to the DHS’s post with an image of a man smoking a cigar, receiving a call from the “Based Department,” whose caller ID was an image of Pepe the Frog. The DHS account responded, urging the “Patriot” user to call the ICE tip line.

It has never felt more clear that the DHS Office of Public Affairs is staffed with terminally online right-wing trolls.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Senator: Project 2025 Creator Has Dreamt About This Since Puberty

Republicans all know the havoc Russell Vought is about to unleash this shutdown.

Russell Vought speaks otuside the White House, arms splayed outward
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The GOP has gone fully mask-off as it brings the hammer of austerity down on Democratic voters as punishment for their senators not capitulating to Trump’s funding bill. 

“This is what they’re doing. They’re doing it deliberately, it’s going to harm [Democrats],” said Republican Senator Mike Lee, referring to Trump and OMB Director (and Project 2025 mastermind) Russell Vought ripping funding away from blue states, holding crucial projects hostage. 

“Because Russ Vought, the OMB director, has been dreaming about this moment—preparing this moment—since puberty,” the Utah senator continued. “Russ Vought has a plan, and that plan is going to succeed in further empowering Trump. This is gonna be the Democrats’ worst nightmare, and it’s of their own making.” 

While it might not have been his dream since puberty (although Vought is filled with enough spite to make that somewhat believable), this slash-and-burn retribution is absolutely all part of the plan.   

Trump and Vought have already frozen $18 billion in infrastructure projects in New Jersey and New York, and announced cuts to $8 billion in energy funding from 16 blue states as well. The pressure campaign seems to just be getting started. 

“Democrats should know that they put the White House and the president in this position,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier on Thursday. “And if they don’t want further harm on their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government. It’s very simple: Pass the clean continuing resolution, and all of this goes away.” 

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Scott Bessent Embarrassed on Air as He Tries to Deflect Farmer Crisis

A CNBC host told the treasury secretary his explanation was just “malarkey.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks in the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made an eyebrow-raising claim about the soybean crisis on CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday.

In recent years, China has consistently been the largest importer of U.S. soybeans, typically purchasing more than half of U.S. soybean exports. Last year, China bought $12.6 billion in American soybeans. But since May, that number has plunged to $0, as China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on American soybeans in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Trump effectively admitted that his trade war was harming American farmers in a Truth Social post Wednesday, in which he said soybean growers “are being hurt because China is, for ‘negotiating’ reasons only, not buying.” (He also unveiled a spin-off to his slogan “MAGA” that wouldn’t fit as easily on a baseball cap: “MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!”)

On Squawk Box Thursday, Bessent blamed America’s ag trade woes on former President Joe Biden. “The Chinese followed through [on agricultural purchases] during President Trump’s term in 2020,” Bessent said. “And then, under President Biden, their feet were not held to the fire for these ag purchases.”

Bessent recalled a purported exchange with a Chinese delegation, led by the country’s top economic official, in May: “When I asked him, ‘Why didn’t you continue buying soybeans and the other products?’ they had one word. Guess what it was. ‘Biden.’”

The claim left the CNBC co-hosts momentarily speechless. “Biden,” Kernen repeated softly, before calling B.S. on Bessent using the former president’s own idiolect: “Well, that sounds like malarkey. Come on, man!”

During the Trump 1.0 years, soybean exports to China ranged from $3.12 billion at the lowest (during a 2018 trade war) to $14.07 billion at the highest in 2020. During Biden’s presidency, they were $17.92 billion at the highest in 2022 and $12.64 billion at the lowest last year.

Since halting U.S. soybean imports in May, China has turned instead to suppliers such as Argentina and Brazil.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Blames Democrats for Shutdown. Americans Blame Him.

Americans aren’t falling for Donald Trump’s blame game, despite his best efforts.

Donald Trump points to the side while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

No matter how aggressively the White House tries to frame Democrats for the government shutdown, the majority of Americans see Donald Trump and his allies as being at fault.

A new poll reveals that more Americans believe that the president and Republicans in Congress are to blame for the current partial shutdown, according to The Washington Post. The Post surveyed more than 1,000 Americans this week.

Roughly 47 percent of respondents said so, while 30 percent said that Democrats were primarily responsible. Twenty-three percent of those surveyed said they were not sure who was primarily responsible for the shutdown.

In an open-ended response format, some of those who blamed Republicans cited the party’s current grip on all branches of government and their inability to negotiate. Some of those who blamed Democrats believed that liberals have “untenable” or “unreasonable” requests for funding the government, while still others echoed false narratives that Democrats are trying to offer government-subsidized health care benefits to undocumented immigrants.

The understanding of who was at fault was, unsurprisingly, extraordinarily partisan. The majority of Republicans—some 67 percent of those that identified with the party—responded that Democrats were at fault, while an overwhelming majority of Democrats (87 percent) responded that Republicans were to blame.

The Washington Post noted that the results of the poll were comparable to past government shutdowns, with Republicans shouldering the bulk of the blame.

So far, the shutdown has furloughed more than half a million federal employees, according to a New York Times monitor. That includes 89 percent of the Environmental Protection Agency, 87 percent of the Education Department, and 71 percent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Trump administration has been crystal clear in blaming Democrats for the critical congressional failure this week. On Tuesday, it issued ideological messaging via executive agency heads to thousands of federal employees, in potential violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch and the Hatch Act. The near-identical notes were received by workers at the Treasury Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Social Security Administration.

The White House website featured similar messages Wednesday. A banner atop the page reads: “Democrats have shut down the government,” followed by a timer tracking the amount of time it’s been since both parties failed to reach an agreement to continue funding the country.

A since-deleted animated banner above that read, “Democrat Shutdown: Democrats In Their Own Words.” That banner linked out to another White House page titled “Live News” that features a running feed of edited comments from top Democratic lawmakers about the continuing resolution. (The feed was not live, nor did it direct users toward news.)

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Karoline Leavitt Says It’s OK to Target Americans Repped by Democrats

The White House press secretary sees no problem with targeting Americans in the government shutdown.

Karoline Leavitt speaks in the White House press briefing room.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is doubling down on its shutdown ultimatum to Democrats: Surrender to our backward austerity bill, or we’ll rip more funding and resources from the hands of your constituents.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked Thursday about Trump’s promise to work with Office of Management and Budget Director (and Project 2025 architect) Russ Vought to ax so-called “Democrat Agencies” in the government. “Is that real?” a Fox News host asked Leavitt. “Or is that a negotiating tactic?”

“Oh it’s very real. And the Democrats should know that they put the White House and the president in this position,” Leavitt replied. “And if they don’t want further harm on their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government. It’s very simple: Pass the clean continuing resolution, and all of this goes away.”

This language reads like a hostage letter, and it essentially is. The Trump administration has already frozen $18 billion in infrastructure projects in New Jersey and New York, and announced cuts to $8 billion in energy funding from 16 blue states as well. The limits of this wanton retribution are unclear, as the Trump administration seems giddy to do real harm to American citizens and communities represented by Democrats who refuse to silently fall in line.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

TrumpRx Could Let Government Steal All Your Data, Legal Expert Warns

Donald Trump’s new plan to supposedly make prescription drugs cheaper is actually very dangerous.

Donald Trump stands next to a sign that says, "Trump delivers lower drug prices for Americans"
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s new scheme to transform the federal government into a pharmacy is already raising red flags for legal and health experts.

Earlier this week, Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx, a strangely socialist-sounding service where consumers can procure cheap prescription drugs from the U.S. government—just days before Trump’s 100 percent tariff on pharmaceutical products is set to cause prices to skyrocket. Pfizer has agreed to provide prescription medicine through the purchasing platform at a “significant discount” of on average close to 50 percent, according to a press release from the company.

But not everyone is convinced.

Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University, told Mandatory that TrumpRx was “more of a gimmick” to make drug companies happy. In reality, the site is likely “not going to help the average person” who purchases medications through their insurance. Even with the discounts, prescriptions could still cost thousands of dollars, likely much higher than a typical insurance co-pay.

The White House did not clarify how exactly prices would be determined, and Pfizer’s press release noted that the “specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.”

It’s not just consumers who would be sold short. Independent pharmacists have voiced concerns that the service could hurt their businesses. And The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board excoriated Trump’s move Wednesday as “political extortion” of drug companies, threatening them with gargantuan tariffs if they failed to cut a deal with his administration.

Eliza Orlins, a career public defender and former candidate for Manhattan district attorney who produces social media news explainers, posted a video Wednesday in which she begged her followers not to enter their personal information into the TrumpRx website. “This is one of the scariest things I’ve seen in 2025—and that’s saying a lot,” she said.

“In order to use the site, you’d have to tell the government exactly what medications you take, what conditions you have, when you refill them,” she explained, noting, “And the White House hasn’t said data they collect, how it will be stored, who gets access, or what happens when the program ends.”

Orlins argued that the discount Trump had promised came at a cost. “That cost is your privacy. Because once you hand over this information, it is theirs forever, and you will never know where it went,” she said.

The Trump administration has a history of playing it fast and loose with Americans’ private information. In August, a whistleblower revealed that DOGE employees had uploaded a copy of a Social Security database onto a cloud server, making the information vulnerable to leaks and hackers. It could also be unwise to let the government know your medical information considering the administration’s attitudes about vaccines and antidepressants.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Even More Agencies Got That Outrageous Team Trump Shutdown Email

Even more agency heads than we initially knew sent out Donald Trump’s wildly partisan message.

Donald Trump points and speaks while standing in front of a giant American flag
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The copy-and-paste shutdown message broadcast by several executive branch agency chiefs earlier this week affected more parts of the government than previously understood.

Treasury Department employees and workers at the IRS also received near mirror images of the ethics-violating directive, according to an internal email shared with The New Republic.

The email, headed, “Planning for Potential Lapse in Funding,” issued guidance for Treasury Department workers on the eve of the government shutdown, including staff furloughs and continued work plans. But it also overtly blames the shutdown on Democrats, in apparent violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch.

It was signed by the assistant secretary for management at the Treasury, John York, a former policy analyst for the right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation.

“President Trump opposes a government shutdown, and strongly supports the enactment of H.R. 5371, which is a clean Continuing Resolution to fund the government through November 21, and already passed the U.S. House of Representatives,” the email reads. “Unfortunately, Democrats are blocking this Continuing Resolution in the U.S. Senate due to unrelated policy demands. If Congressional Democrats maintain their current posture and refuse to pass a clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded before midnight on September 30, 2025, federal appropriated funding will lapse.

“A funding lapse will result in certain government activities ceasing due to a lack of appropriated funding,” it continues. “In addition, designated pre-notified employees of this agency would be temporarily furloughed. P.L. 116-1 (which provides for furloughed employees to be paid for the period of furlough at their normal rate of pay once appropriations are restored) would apply.

So far, 1,736 Treasury Department employees have been furloughed, according to The New York Times’ shutdown monitor. Until Congress passes a resolution to continue funding the government, the agency will not issue regulations or guidance. The IRS will continue to operate for the first five business days of the shutdown.

“The agency has contingency plans in place for executing an orderly shutdown of activities that would be affected by any lapse in appropriations forced by Congressional Democrats. Further information about those plans will be distributed should a lapse occur,” the email says.

Employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Social Security Administration received a similar message.

Ethics experts have argued that the message could also be in violation of the Hatch Act, which is designed to limit partisan messaging from federal employees.

York was caught in another internal email drama earlier this year when he issued an OPM-related memo from the official “Treasury Secretary” inbox, failing to sign as the assistant secretary for management while apparently filling the shoes of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

World Leaders Laugh at Trump for Bragging About Fake Peace Deal

World leaders are mocking Donald Trump for claiming he solved a war that isn’t even real.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker share a laugh at the 7th European Political Community in Copenhagen, October 2, 2025.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
From left: France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker share a laugh at the 7th European Political Community in Copenhagen, on October 2.

World leaders laughed at President Donald Trump on Thursday, as Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mocked Trump for repeatedly mistaking his country with Armenia.

Trump has, time and again, falsely claimed to have brokered peace between Azerbaijan and “Albania,” while attempting to brag about a peace declaration he helped arrange between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Standing beside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a summit for European leaders in Denmark, Rama jokingly reprimanded French President Emmanual Macron for failing to congratulate him and Aliyev on their peace deal.

“You should make an apology … to us, because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” Rama said dryly, as Macron and Aliyev laughed, per a video of the interaction.

“I’m sorry for that,” said Macron with sarcastic contrition.

“He worked very hard,” Rama said of Trump, smiling, as the French leader gave him a playful pat on the cheek.

Another clip shows Rama continuing the bit: “You are obsessed about Armenia and you didn’t thank Trump for Albania,” he told Macron, before the two embraced.

Last month, Trump made the mix-up on Fox News, as well as during a press conference in England, where the president also struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan, saying, “To think that we settled … uh … Aber … baijan and Albania, as an example.” In August, he similarly told a conservative radio host, “You saw the Aber … baijan. That was a big one going on for 34, 35 years with, uh, Albania. Think of that.”

In a recent speech, Trump was finally able to recall the name of Armenia, but this time erroneously said it had been in conflict with Cambodia, rather than Azerbaijan.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Holds University Funding Hostage Unless They Meet His Demands

The Trump administration is escalating its war on higher education.

Donald Trump walks outside the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration is making colleges and universities promise to stop being “woke” if they want to gain priority access to special federal funding.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House released a 10-point memo making “multiple positive benefits,” like “substantial and meaningful federal grants,” contingent upon schools capitulating to Trump in his right-wing culture war. The memo demanded universities institute colorblind admissions, cap international student acceptance at 15 percent, standardize testing requirements, and freeze tuition for the next five years. The memo also orders schools to create a “vibrant marketplace of ideas on campus” that is kinder to the right-wing, and even eliminate entire departments if they “purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”

The memo was first sent out to Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia. None of them have responded publicly yet.

This is an absolute, all-out crackdown on any speech that the Trump administration deems left-wing. Dangling federal funding in the face of schools unless they cave to your demands, while at the same time designating anything vaguely anti-American as “domestic terrorism,” is a recipe for authoritarianism.

“Who decides if the intellectual environment is vigorous and open-ended? This is not something the federal government should be involved in and adjudicating,” American Council on Education President Ted Mitchell told the Journal. “The implications for free speech are horrifying.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington