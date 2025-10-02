Top DHS Official Threatens to Send ICE to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

Lewandowski cited Bad Bunny’s recently announced performance at the halftime show as part of the rationale for ICE’s presence, claiming that the Puerto Rican singer “hates America.”

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson Wednesday. “We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.

“That said, the NFL has been so woke for so many years, they finally decided to make a comeback. They finally had people stand up for our great national anthem,” Lewandowski continued, referring to protests that on-field players made nearly a decade ago while protesting police brutality. The NFL officially banned the practice in 2018. “I used to love watching NFL games.… When sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it.”