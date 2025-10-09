RFK Jr. Claims You’re More Likely to Be Autistic if You’re Circumcised



“There’s two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” he said. “It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol. So, you know, none of this is dispositive, but all of it is stuff that we should be paying attention to.”

RFK: "There's two studies which show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It's highly likely because they were given Tylenol." pic.twitter.com/HW8Q0KRuED — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 9, 2025

Kennedy did not specify the research he was citing, but one high-profile study that matches his description is a heavily criticized 2015 study that found, in a subgroup of a larger cohort of Danish children, “risk of infantile autism in circumcised boys was twice that of intact boys.” Notably, experts have warned against drawing sweeping conclusions from that study, which was “observational,” not “causal,” and did not account for myriad possible “confounding variables,” such as “cultural or social factors affecting the likelihood of an (early) autism diagnosis.”

It also did not investigate the use of acetaminophen.