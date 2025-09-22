Trump Doubles Down on Deranged Demand to Pam Bondi

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia? ? ? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” he wrote.

Trump also celebrated the resignation of Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, whom Trump officials had pressured to seek an indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Investigators have yet to produce a shred of evidence that James falsified bank documents to secure favorable terms on a mortgage for her Virginia home. Two Trump stooges, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte and Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s Working Weaponization Group, reportedly urged Siebert to seek an indictment against James at Trump’s direction. When federal prosecutors declined, Pulte reportedly encouraged Trump to fire Siebert and have him replaced with someone else. On Friday, Trump was ready to drop the ax.