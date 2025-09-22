Trump Doubles Down on Deranged Demand to Pam Bondi
Donald Trump openly asked Pam Bondi to target people he doesn’t like.
President Donald Trump doubled down Monday on his threat to send Attorney General Pam Bondi after his political enemies.
Speaking to the press on Air Force One, Trump was asked whom he wanted Attorney General Pam Bondi to “focus” on prosecuting.
“Everybody, really,” Trump said.
“There are a lot of crooked people that were here before me. And people that almost destroyed our country,” he said. “If I didn’t win this election, our country would be destroyed.”
But Trump had no problem naming names in a Truth Social post Saturday addressed to Bondi, pressuring the attorney general to get to work prosecuting his political enemies, or risk “killing our reputation and credibility.”
“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia? ? ? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” he wrote.
Trump also celebrated the resignation of Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, whom Trump officials had pressured to seek an indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Investigators have yet to produce a shred of evidence that James falsified bank documents to secure favorable terms on a mortgage for her Virginia home. Two Trump stooges, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte and Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s Working Weaponization Group, reportedly urged Siebert to seek an indictment against James at Trump’s direction. When federal prosecutors declined, Pulte reportedly encouraged Trump to fire Siebert and have him replaced with someone else. On Friday, Trump was ready to drop the ax.
Trump called Siebert “A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job” in his Saturday post and claimed that he’d had Siebert fired.
“Lindsey is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot,” Trump continued. He later reposted this rant, clarifying that he was writing about Lindsey Halligan, his personal attorney who now serves as special assistant to the president. Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney suggested that Trump hoped to replace Siebert with Halligan to pursue his supposedly “GREAT case” against James.
Maggie Cleary, a new addition to the Justice Department’s Criminal Division who claims to have been wrongly accused of participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has been named acting head of the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.