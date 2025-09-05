RFK Jr.’s Own Family Calls on Him to Resign After Trainwreck Hearing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t even have his family’s support.
During and after his Thursday trainwreck Senate hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced growing calls to resign. Now, his own family is joining that chorus.
On Thursday, Kennedy flailed as he was grilled on his actions at the Department of Health and Human Services, such as his anti-vaccine agenda and mismanagement of the Centers for Disease Control. Democratic lawmakers, top American medical groups, and more than 1,000 current and former HHS personnel have called for Kennedy’s termination.
Joining them, former Representative Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the health secretary’s nephew, took to X Friday, calling his uncle “a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American,” who has chosen to “dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts and sow confusion.”
“None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. It doesn’t matter how rich or powerful you are or what state you live in—the heartbreak of watching a loved one fall ill knows no borders,” Kennedy wrote. “The challenges before us—from disease outbreaks to mental health crises—demand moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact. Those values are not present in the Secretary’s office. He must resign.”
This is not the first time members of the Kennedy family have condemned RFK Jr.—with his longshot presidential campaign, and later, his endorsement of Trump both drawing public objections from his family. During his confirmation process, his cousin Caroline Kennedy urged the Senate to reject his nomination, writing that the American public “deserve[s] better than Bobby Kennedy.” During Thursday’s hearing, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg (RFK Jr.’s first cousin once removed) posted on X, “RFK LOSER is choking so badly LIVE.”