Trump Lashes Out at ABC Reporter After Disastrous Vance Interview
Donald Trump refused to take a question from an ABC reporter in his meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei.
President Trump refused to answer a question from an ABC reporter at his sitdown with Argentinian President Javier Milei on Tuesday, citing host George Stephanopoulos’s embarrassment of Vice President JD Vance on Sunday.
“You’re ABC fake news, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news,” Trump said as a reporter shouted a question at him. “After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States—I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”
Stephanopoulos didn’t “do” anything to Vance—he simply called him out on his BS regarding the $50,000 cash bribe the FBI caught current White House border czar Tom Homan accepting in a sting operation in 2024. Vance and the Trump administration continue to state that Homan committed no crime while being unable to say where the $50,000 went.
“Tom Homan did not take a bribe,” Vance told ABC on Sunday. “It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it’s really preposterous.”
“But, wait, you said he didn’t take a bribe,” Stephanopoulos pushed. “But I’m not sure you answered the question. Are you saying that he did not accept the $50,000?”
“George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?” Vance said, feigning ignorance.
“He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?” Stephanopoulos said.
“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George?” Vance replied. “I am not even sure I understand the question. Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I have never seen any evidence that he’s engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself.”
“So I’m actually not sure what the precise question is. Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question,” Vance continued. “What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime.”
The non-answer led Stephanopoulos to pull the plug on the interview, a move which clearly bothered Trump, especially given his past ire for Stephanopoulos.
Now, the president is using the perceived slight to his vice president as an excuse to further censor the media.