Trump Forces Out Second Prosecutor for Refusing to Bend the Knee
Yet another U.S. attorney has been forced to quit after refusing to go after Donald Trump’s enemies.
President Donald Trump’s administration forced out yet another U.S. attorney for not going along with their flimsy case, The New York Times reported.
Todd Gilbert, the U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia, was forced to resign in August after he refused to sideline a high-ranking prosecutor who said there wasn’t sufficient evidence of criminal misconduct during the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
After being appointed in July, Gilbert was ordered to open a grand jury investigation into whether anyone at the FBI had criminally mishandled documents relating to the decade-old Russia investigation—still a sore spot for the grievance-addled president. When Gilbert told his superiors that the evidence he’d reviewed was flimsy, they blamed his deputy, Zachary Lee, for swaying Gilbert’s opinion with his decades of experience, people familiar with the matter told the Times in the Tuesday story.
DOJ officials viewed Lee, a veteran prosecutor, as a holdover from the Biden administration, even though he’d been hired during the Bush administration, the people added.
Gilbert was instructed to replace Lee with Robert Tracci, which he did, but his superiors still suspected he was consulting with Lee, people familiar told the Times. When his bosses pressed him to remove Lee, Gilbert refused—and was reportedly threatened with termination. So, he resigned, posting an Anchorman meme on X to mark his departure.
“Well, that escalated quickly,” the meme said, with a photo of Gilbert being sworn-in only a month before.
Now, he has been replaced by Tracci.
In Virginia’s Eastern District, Trump recently installed his (apparently incompetent) former lawyer Lindsey Halligan to replace U.S. Attorney Eric Siebert, who Trump officials had pressured to seek an indictment for mortgage fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James. In doing so, Trump has also sidelined Maggie Cleary, who was briefly named acting head of the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.