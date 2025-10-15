Vance Downplays Racist Leaked Messages From Young Republicans Chat

Vance posted a screenshot of the latter comment on X, with the caption: “This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”

For one, it’s not a matter of fact that Jones’s messages are worse than those of the Young Republicans, who spoke about having their political opponents raped and sent to gas chambers.

Vance is also trying to downplay the importance of the messages by claiming they were shared in a “college group chat.”