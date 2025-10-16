Trump Is Throwing Himself Another Parade—This Time With Missiles
Donald Trump wants to shut down a stretch of California highway and fire missiles during his second “vanity parade.”
Donald Trump is planning to throw himself another “vanity parade”—and this time, it might include Navy warships hurtling missiles toward the state of California.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering whether to shut down sections of the I-5 highway on Friday and Saturday, as reports circulate that the White House intends to shoot live ordinance over the highway at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, MeidasTouch Network reported Wednesday.
Newsom’s office told the Los Angeles Times that it had “received little information about the event or safety plans.”
Neither the White House or the Marine Corps responded to questions from either publication.
The show of force is intended to commemorate the Marine Corps’s 250th anniversary and will run counter to the nationwide No Kings protests, which uses the visuals of millions of protesters to ideologically challenge Trump’s unopposed rule.
The event, called “Sea to Shore—A Review of Amphibious Strength,” will be led by Vice President JD Vance.
The potential highway closure would affect a portion of the interstate between Orange and San Diego counties, and is expected to affect more than 80,000 daily commuters and could suspend nearly $100 million in freight traffic per day, reported MeidasTouch. That could result in a massive gridlock from Dana Point to below Del Mar, about 20 minutes north of San Diego, with a nearly eight hour delay in both directions.
“Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military,” Newsom posted on X Wednesday.
The California governor told MeidasTouch that his office is working to minimize what would be “a massive disruption, and reckless disregard for California’s infrastructure and communities.”
The president’s dangerous intimidation display for the military anniversary will also occur during the government shutdown, forcing thousands of Marines and federal employees to work for free as they support Trump’s vision.
“California always honors our Marines—but this isn’t the right way to go about it,” a Newsom spokesperson told the LA Times. “The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event—and the overall impact to our society and economy—is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump Administration.”