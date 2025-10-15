Woman Arrested While Playing “Ghostbusters” on Clarinet at ICE Protest
Oriana Korol has since been transported across state lines, and her husband has no idea when they’ll hear from her again.
Federal agents arrested a Portland mother who was playing the “Ghostbusters” theme song on her clarinet at a protest outside an ICE facility.
Oriana Korol, 38, is a member of the Unpresidented Brass Band, which calls itself a “social action oriented, horn driven marching band,” and seeks to deescalate protest tensions. In a video of her arrest from Sunday, a federal agent can be seen violently dragging Korol to the ground, as two more agents come to his aid and her clarinet falls out of her hands.
She has been in Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, since, and is still being held without bail.
“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw someone running, and then a federal officer running after them. By the time I turned around, this person had been tackled to the ground, and there was an officer on top of them,” said Mike Thompson, Korol’s bandleader. “This was happening right at Oriana’s feet. And she was kind of, they were kind of pinned against a fence,” he said.
Korol’s husband didn’t know she’d been transported across state lines until 2 a.m. the next morning.
“It is a beautiful party atmosphere. Everybody’s really excited. Then the band hits into ‘Ghostbusters,’ and then at ‘Ghostbusters,’ that’s when ICE start storming in,” Korol’s husband told KOIN 6. “Why are they targeting a clarinet player? A clarinet player standing on the sidewalk far away from the street, following instructions.
“We’re not seeing her. We don’t know when we’re going to see her again,” he added, referring to himself and their 3-year-old child.
This arrest is yet another example of the excessive, indiscriminate, and in some instances unlawful actions that the federal agents who’ve flooded American cities in the past few months have taken. On Tuesday, federal agents in Chicago violated a freshly minted temporary restraining order banning them from tear-gassing civilians, also gassing local police officers in the process.
The Portland Mutual Aid Network has called for Korol’s release, urging supporters to call the Clark County Jail.
“Oriana Korol was peacefully protesting ICE on 10/12 and was illegally detained by ICE and DHS,” their statement reads. “She is the clarinet player for Unpresidented Brass Band, and was playing music for protestors. Protesting for immigrants is not a crime!”