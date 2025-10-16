“Wasting Time”: GOP Rep Reamed by Furious Voters as Town Hall Derails

Upon signing up for the town hall, some attendees had received a phone number so they could ask questions. But it seems not everyone was invited to participate.

“I am very frustrated to have signed up for both of the last telephone town hall and not to have received a call to participate. Because you aren’t taking questions via the livestream, that means I cannot fully engage as a constituent,” wrote a person named Brittany Rose.

“You’re a fake. You only answer questions you have pre screened. You are not looking out for all the people who depend on you to stand up for them,” wrote a woman named Dr. Susan Hundley.