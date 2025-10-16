“Wasting Time”: GOP Rep Reamed by Furious Voters as Town Hall Derails
If Representative Rob Wittman thought he could hide from his constituents by hosting a virtual town hall, he was sorely mistaken.
Republican Representative Rob Wittman of Virginia held a virtual town hall Wednesday night, but he couldn’t escape his angry constituents in the comments.
Opting for an hour-long “tele-townhall” on Facebook allowed Wittman to avoid facing his constituents in person, but commenters suggested that he had manipulated the format to only allow certain participants to ask questions, according to RawStory.
Upon signing up for the town hall, some attendees had received a phone number so they could ask questions. But it seems not everyone was invited to participate.
“I am very frustrated to have signed up for both of the last telephone town hall and not to have received a call to participate. Because you aren’t taking questions via the livestream, that means I cannot fully engage as a constituent,” wrote a person named Brittany Rose.
“You’re a fake. You only answer questions you have pre screened. You are not looking out for all the people who depend on you to stand up for them,” wrote a woman named Dr. Susan Hundley.
“Wow so you have pre-screened all of us who call you daily so you don’t actually have a townhall,” wrote constituent Lynsey Miller.
“This isn’t a clean bill, you all are perfectly fine bankrupting Americans over Healthcare and you’re not even trying to negotiate with them,” Miller continued. “How he paid the military was illegal, it’s a misappropriation of funds and you have put our service members (including my spouse) in an absolutely crappy position.”
The questions that did make their way to Wittman highlighted Republicans’ do-nothing strategy to the ongoing government shutdown. One caller named Greg asked why the government wasn’t reopening if Republicans had control of Congress and the White House.
Another caller named Charles asked why the House had not been called back to session to “participate in any negotiations that might be useful to getting to an agreement to open the government.”
Wittman claimed that Republicans were continuing to work while at home in their districts, but also insisted that House Republicans had already done their jobs by voting for a continuing resolution to keep the government open.
In answering callers’ questions, Wittman repeatedly read quotes from Democratic leaders such as former President Barack Obama and Senator Chuck Schumer speaking about the importance of government. His constituents didn’t seem to appreciate it.
“You are wasting time reading quotes instead of answering constituents questions this is only an hour,” wrote voter Rita Mullaly Lysher, who also said she never received a call to ask questions.
Wittman took some heat in the comments for supporting Donald Trump’s behemoth budget and tax bill in July, which would cut nearly one trillion from Medicaid funding over the next 10 years, putting rural hospitals at risk.
“Republicans do not want to take responsibility for the horrendous increase in health care premiums,” wrote a constituent named Erin Rose, adding in another comment: “You took away $150 billion from hospitals!!”
Wittman voted to reduce his own taxes by as much as $59,300, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.