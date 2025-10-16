MAGA Rep Caught With Swastika Flag in His Office Says It’s “Vandalism”
Representative Dave Taylor said he was cooperating with a Capitol Police investigation into the flag.
MAGA Representative Dave Taylor is blaming “office vandalism” for the Nazi hate symbol hanging behind his staffer’s desk.
An image reportedly taken during a Zoom meeting with Angelo Elia, the Ohio Republican’s legal correspondent, showed a small American flag with a swastika incorporated into the stripes pinned to the wall behind Elia. The flag was clearly displayed beside a copy of the U.S. Constitution and some printed memes about Ohio. Elia has been working in Taylor’s office since January 2025.
U.S. Capitol Police were called to Taylor’s office in the Cannon Building Tuesday, where they discovered the flag, Politico reported. Taylor’s spokesperson said the Republican lawmaker believed the flag’s presence was the result of “foul play or vandalism.”
Taylor released a statement Wednesday addressing “office vandalism.”
“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms,” he wrote. “Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.”
This incident comes as a recent report revealed that a group chat used by leaders of Young Republicans groups across the country (whose members’ ages range from their teens into their 40s) was teeming with racism, antisemitism, rape jokes, and other filth—including declarations about loving Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and jokes about sending adversaries “to the gas chamber.”