MAGA Rep Caught With Swastika Flag in His Office Says It’s “Vandalism”

Screenshot

U.S. Capitol Police were called to Taylor’s office in the Cannon Building Tuesday, where they discovered the flag, Politico reported. Taylor’s spokesperson said the Republican lawmaker believed the flag’s presence was the result of “foul play or vandalism.”

Taylor released a statement Wednesday addressing “office vandalism.”

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms,” he wrote. “Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.”