Trump’s Reckless Marine Exercise in California Hit Vance’s Motorcade
Trump’s stupid military show in California—on the same day as the No Kings protest—ended up hitting the vice president’s motorcade.
Vice President JD Vance’s team ridiculed California Governor Gavin Newsom for closing a stretch of Interstate 5 amid a Saturday military demonstration by the Trump administration (coincidentally on the same day as the No Kings protests). Then, during the display, shrapnel rained down in the area, hitting vehicles in Vance’s motorcade.
When it was announced that the military would fire artillery shells over I-5 in the Golden State for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, Newsom objected, saying President Donald Trump was putting his “ego” over “public safety,” and closed part of the freeway.
A Vance spokesperson told media outlets that Newsom was being misleading about “an established safe practice,” and called the governor’s decision consistent with a “track record of failure.”
But on Saturday afternoon, an artillery round, fired near where highway patrol personnel in Vance’s security detail were parked after escorting the vice president to the Marines’ 250th event at Camp Pendleton, detonated prematurely. Highway officers “saw the artillery round fail to clear the highway and explode near southbound lanes,” reported the BBC.
According to The New York Times, one officer heard something similar to pebbles striking his motorcycle and the surrounding area, where shrapnel was later discovered. Two others watched a piece of shrapnel hit their patrol car’s hood. It left a minor dent. Vance’s team—so quick to jeer at Newsom previously—was apparently chastened by the accident, declining to comment to the Times.