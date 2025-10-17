Putin Derailed Alaska Meeting With Historical Lecture to Trump
A bombshell new report shows the true nature of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s relationship.
What President Donald Trump described as a “great and successful day” at his Alaska summit with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin two months ago was apparently a major disaster.
The Financial Times reported Friday that after the visiting autocrat’s warm welcome, ice caps quickly formed between him and Trump. Putin firmly rejected America’s offer to relieve sanctions in return for a ceasefire with Ukraine, and insisted that the bloodshed would only end if Ukraine ceded more territory to him, according to multiple people briefed.
Putin then launched into a rambling historical tirade, citing medieval princes and seventeenth-century chieftains as evidence that Ukraine and Russia were meant to be a single nation.
Trump was reportedly upset at his good buddy’s attitude and raised his voice several times, even threatening to leave, people told the Financial Times. The U.S. president ended up cutting the meeting short and canceling a lunch afterward to discuss further cooperation.
And Trump’s business partner Steve Witkoff may be partially to blame for the screwup. The U.S. special envoy reportedly traveled to Russia in August to urge Putin to come to the table, and Witkoff apparently misconstrued Russia’s openness to make a deal. “He misunderstood everything Putin said about what the summit was going to be about,” a person briefed on the talks told the FT.
Since the summit, Trump has changed his tune on making endless concessions to Russia, even suggesting that Ukraine could claw back its original borders. Trump is scheduled to host Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House Friday, to discuss the possibility of providing arms to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia, which may be starting to expand across Europe.
The new details about Alaska have emerged as Trump prepares to meet with Putin again. Trump announced Thursday that he would sit down with his Russian counterpart in Budapest “within two weeks or so.” He did not give a more specific date.