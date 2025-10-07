Bondi Refuses to Explain Shady Order on Epstein Docs With Trump’s Name
What is Attorney General Pam Bondi hiding?
Attorney General Pam Bondi somehow managed to be smug and combative while offering an incredibly weak answer to a basic question about her department’s handling of the Epstein files.
“So who gave the order to flag records related to President Trump?” Senator Dick Durbin asked Bondi during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
Bondi paused for a beat.
“To flag records for President Trump?” she said, as if she was confused or unfamiliar with what Durbin asked.
“To flag any records which included his name.”
Bondi shook her head, smiling slightly.
“I’m not going to discuss anything about that with you, senator.”
“Eventually you’re going to have to answer for your conduct in this,” Durbin replied. “You won’t do it today, but eventually you will.”
This all goes back to July, when Durbin’s office found that Bondi told personnel to flag any mention of Trump in the Epstein files. It was later revealed that once flagged, Trump’s name was redacted from the files.
This is such a clear example of the attorney general—historically a politically neutral position (or at least meant to be such)—openly caping for her president. If she can’t be transparent and honest in a Senate hearing, how are we expected to take anything she says seriously?