Republicans on Brink of Gaining Extra House Seat in Swing State

The governor, a Democrat, is barred under state law from vetoing redistricting maps, so the only possible redress would come from the courts, which are likely to hear cases arguing that the new maps disenfranchise Black voters.

North Carolina would be the latest state, joining Texas and Missouri, to do rare, mid-decade redistricting at Trump’s behest, with Republicans in a handful of other red states, including Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio, possibly gearing up to follow suit.

During debate over the new North Carolina map, GOP lawmakers were not shy about the naked partisanship behind them.