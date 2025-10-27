Trump Gives His Clearest Answer Yet on Plans for a Third Term
Donald Trump says he “would love” to violate the Constitution and run for a third term.
President Trump is doing absolutely nothing to dispel the growing rumor that he will completely disregard the Constitution to run for an illegal third presidential term.
“Steve Bannon said in a recent interview that there would be plans for you to be able to run and potentially win a third term in 2028,” a reporter asked Trump on Air Force One on Monday. “Is that something you’d be willing to challenge in court?”
“Well, I haven’t really thought about it, we have some very good people as you know,” he replied. “But uh, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”
After saying Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could run for president in 2028, Trump again brought it back to himself. “I would love to do it,” he emphasized.
Asked by a reporter if he wasn’t ruling out a third term, Trump replied, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.”
The president is wrong about the poll numbers, as they are currently some of the lowest he’s experienced. And more importantly, the president has absolutely thought about 2028—he’s already had the hats made. Steve Bannon, his former right hand, has made the actual plans abundantly clear.
“Trump is gonna be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” Bannon said in an interview with The Economist published last Thursday. “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ’28.”
Trump’s complete nonanswer, combined with everything Bannon and the deep MAGA base has said about it, should raise alarm for anyone still holding onto whatever constitutional values still apply in this country. The most corrupt president in modern history is planning a constitutional coup, and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll let tradition and custom—things he’s never cared about—stop him.