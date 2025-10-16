Trump Sounds Out Words in Real Time, Complains They’re Hard to Say
Did Donald Trump even read his speech ahead of time?
President Donald Trump announced a deal Thursday to bring discounted fertility drugs to Americans—but don’t ask him what they’re called, because he doesn’t seem to know.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stumbled repeatedly while explaining which fertility drugs would be available through TrumpRx, a recently announced service where consumers can procure cheap prescription drugs from the U.S. government.
Trump said that EMD Serono would sell drugs through the platform at “very, very heavily reduced prices,” and that included “the most popular drug of all, the uh, the IVF drug: Go-Nahl-Eff.”
“So, it’s Gonal F. Is that a proper pronunciation? Close enough, right?” Trump asked, referring to Gonal-F, a medication used by people undergoing fertility treatments or in-vitro fertilization.
Trump added that the Federal Drug Administration would work directly with EMD Serono to approve a drug currently sold in Europe. “It’s Purgo-verius. Per-go-varus,” Trump repeated slowly, referring to Pergoveris, another fertility drug.
“And that doesn’t sound—why can’t you name them nice simple things?” Trump said, slurring his words, sparking laughter from the audience around him.
In a press release published by EMD Serono, the company said that in return for offering a discount, its products would be exempt from Trump’s steep tariffs—an agreement that doesn’t sound extortionate at all.
Trump appeared to have no idea what he was talking about, and seemed to have never read the piece of paper in front of him before he began speaking—more than 40 minutes late. He even remarked, “Wow!” after reading one statistic.
Still, Trump’s latest announcement falls far short of his outlandish campaign promise to make IVF free. Now he’s just found a way for the government to profit.
Trump’s struggling with drug names isn’t new. Just a few weeks ago, he botched an announcement linking autism to Tylenol, or as Trump would say: “As-cen-em-enophin.”
TrumpRx, the president’s scheme to transform the federal government into a pharmacy, is already raising red flags for legal and health experts. They warn that the marketing gimmick isn’t likely to help the average American and could actually expose private information to a government that clearly doesn’t know how to handle it.