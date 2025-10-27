CNN CEO Orders Change in Trump Coverage After White House Visit

The Wednesday meeting at the White House was supposedly about CNN’s upcoming streaming product and an opportunity for Trump administration officials to appear on the network, but Thompson’s words to CNN employees raise the question of whether Trump officials told him to alter the network’s coverage. Staffers at the network are suspicious, according to Status, especially considering that CNN anchor Jake Tapper has been trying to get an interview with the president.

The network has a historically bad relationship with Trump, with its correspondents often butting heads with the president going back to before his first term. Its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is up for sale with Trump ally David Ellison among the leading suitors. During his second term as president, Trump has made no secret of his grudges against media outlets, seeking to punish them through the Federal Communications Commission and defamation lawsuits.

Could Trump be trying to take advantage of CNN and engineer softer coverage? Is Thompson trying to save his own job in the event Ellison acquires CNN? Either way, it’s another example of the Trump administration infringing on the freedom of the press.