Trump Claims Democrats Are Blocking SNAP Funding. Here’s the Truth.
Donald Trump’s team says it won’t be able to disburse anymore SNAP funds due to the shutdown.
President Donald Trump’s administration claims that its hands are tied against funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program while the government is closed, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s own shutdown plan says that’s not the case.
The USDA published a memo in August claiming that SNAP contingency funds could not legally be used to cover regular benefits for the 42 million Americans that use them, and that any states trying to cover the cost would not be reimbursed, Axios reported Monday.
“SNAP contingency funds are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover benefits,” the memo stated. “The contingency fund is not available to support FY 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists.”
Now the funds could solely be used for so-called contingencies, such as natural disasters, USDA claimed. “For example, Hurricane Melissa is currently swirling in the Caribbean and could reach Florida,” the memo stated. “Having funds readily available allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to mobilize quickly in the days and weeks following a disaster.”
But the USDA’s Lapse of Funding Plan, published a month later and which Axios reported has been removed from the agency’s website, stated just the opposite.
“OMB’s General Counsel provided a letter to USDA on May 23, 2025 stating that there is a bona fide need to obligate benefits for October—the first month of the fiscal year—during or prior to the month of September, thereby guaranteeing that benefit funds are available for program operations even in the event of a government shutdown at the beginning of a fiscal year,” the disappeared document states.
“In addition, Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown,” the plan stated. “These multi-year contingency funds are also available to fund participant benefits in the event that a lapse occurs in the middle of the fiscal year.”
The memo also claimed that using the contingency funds would prevent additional transfers to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, which has reportedly been funded using Trump’s tariff money during the shutdown.
This latest memo from the USDA is part of a wider campaign from the Trump administration to hold the health and well-being of millions of Americans hostage, while suggesting it is the Democrats who are responsible. In fact, the USDA website currently has a banner at the top explicitly blaming Democrats for the shutdown.
But in reality, it is the White House that is picking and choosing which projects to fund and what to withhold to make Americans hurt—so it can pressure Democrats into signing a clean continuing resolution.
Earlier this month, the USDA sent a letter to states warning that a lapse in appropriations had resulted in “insufficient funds” to pay SNAP benefits through November. Last week, states began to issue warnings to their most vulnerable residents that benefits would be suspended starting in the middle of October.